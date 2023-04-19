The current Kilbourn Public Library in Wisconsin Dells has been open since 1996, but the old library still stands on the site of the current one, and two community organizations are going to make use of the space.

History is set for preservation in the basement of the facility, as the Dells Country Historical Society is moving archived works from the Bowman House on Broadway to the old library. Among those works are copies of the Wisconsin Dells Events that date back to the early 20th Century.

An undisclosed donation from Maurer's Market to the society is helping with the project. The old library is on the northeast corner of the library grounds on the corner of Washington and Cedar Streets, and is part of the National Register of Historic Places.

"It's going to be a research area with genealogies, family genealogies, and other historic figures from the area, plus the bound copies of the Dells Events," said Gail Jermier, the society's president.

The old Kilbourn Library formerly stood at the site of the Famous Dave's on Broadway, which is open during the tourism season. Following the current library's construction, the old library building was moved onto its current site. The city of Wisconsin Dells owns the building.

"Funds we have raised here are helping pay our lease there," said Jermier regarding the donation.

Maurer's Market raised the donation funds for the two organizations through their round-up program, where customers can choose to round up their purchase amounts to the next dollar amount to donate to various organizations. The Kilbourn Fire Department and other area nonprofit groups have received donations from the program.

"We're just excited to be part of the community and really help support anything that supports us locally," said Kristie Maurer, who runs the store with her father, owner Jeff Maurer. "This round-up campaign is just a great opportunity to support local."

Close PHOTOS: Thirsty Shamrock 5k fills the streets of Wisconsin Dells with greenery The sight of clover is a welcome one after the recent snow, even if it is just felted ornaments on people's headbands. On Saturday, the Thirsty Shamrock 5K brought out a group of runners, walkers, and strollers of all ages. The journey was the rainbow. The pot of gold at the end? Donuts, and for those of age, green beer.