Dells area police departments work together in Kops for Kids program

Schools and law enforcement are joining once again in the Dells area to help meet the needs of underprivileged children in the district.

Kops for Kids, a joint non-profit between the Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton police departments and the School District of Wisconsin Dells, was designed to help underprivileged children of the district get toys, food, and clothing during the holiday season. It is back for its 24th year after launching in 1999.

Lucas Killick, a sergeant within the Lake Delton Police Department, said that the program began with both law enforcement agencies reaching out to 30 area children with wish lists and officers subsequently shopping for the items, wrapping and delivering them to the children’s houses.

“The goal of the program was to provide gifts and clothing while building positive interactions and relationships with the children in the community,” said Killick in an email.

Kops for Kids has grown significantly and is now a stand-alone, non-profit charity that Killick refers to as a “year-round event.” Killick said that the organization now operates numerous programs, which include providing winter clothing (coats, hats, gloves, boots) in conjunction with Happy Kids Network, another area non-profit and emergency assistance (food, clothing, lodging) for children who were crime victims or were displaced because of a house fire or other emergency.

The organization also helps provide clothing and meets other needs for students involved in extracurricular activities and sports, with items provided based on recommendations from coaches and other leaders.

“Kops for Kids has been a huge impact on the kids in the Dells and surrounding areas as most of them may not have the best support systems, and may be ‘afraid’ of the police based on their short time on earth,” said McKena Huffman, an officer with the Wisconsin Dells Police Department (WDPD) for two years, in an email.

Individual one-on-one interaction between responders (police, firefighters, and paramedics) is the organization’s holiday program, Holiday With a Hero. Teachers and other staff within the School District of Wisconsin Dells select students to pair up with one of the three for what Killick described as “an entire day of fun.”

“I personally had two children to shop with last year, and I still stay in touch with Grandma who has custody of the children,” said Huffman in her email. “Shop with a cop is a huge impact on children and their guardians. These kids get to have a day, and basically shop for all the necessities that they might not be able to get on the day to day basis.”

Activities during Holiday With a Hero include holiday shopping, crafting and other activities, and a pizza party. Killick said that all of the programs have helped meet responders’ goals of building connections with the community.

“The Kops for Kids program has been a tremendous way for our department to help give back to the community,” said WDPD chief Nicholas Brinker in an email. “Not only does the program help families and children in need during the holiday season, but it also allows our officers and dispatchers to interact with the community on a personal level.”

A release from the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau stated that Kops for Kids has raised $4,800 since implementing an employee snack program in 2018.

“Our program is a year-round event and we look forward to continuing to assist the community for years to come,” said Killick in his email. “I would like to thank the support from our donors and volunteers that make the program possible.”

Huffman expressed the same gratitude for the Kops for Kids community support.

According to its website, Kops for Kids has helped meet the needs of 1,363 children in the Dells area since its inception and has had the assistance of nearly 8,700 volunteer hours as of Nov. 28, 2022. Kops for Kids programs are strictly funded by donation support from individuals and businesses in the area. As of Nov. 28, the program has distributed just under $58,000 in donations.

The organization is supported by numerous local businesses, including Bank of Wisconsin Dells, various restaurants, realtors, and construction firms, among others. A full list of supporters is on the Kops for Kids website.