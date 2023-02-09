The Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District (BID) committee is considering ideas for aesthetic improvements to the downtown area of the city.

Adam Makowski, a BID member who is opening the outdoor attraction The Land of Natura with his brothers Rich and Dave, discussed making more definitive decisions on sculptures and their locations.

He added that BID members should utilize downtown Wisconsin Dells maps to get better ideas of installation locations. The Elm Street Plaza is an “anchor” of the plan, according to Makowski, who said that a goal is to make the downtown area more “pedestrian-friendly.”

“Bring people in and make downtown the attraction that it used to be,” said Makowski.

BID Chairperson Tara Anchor said that murals and other artwork for the downtown area of Wisconsin Dells are some ideas, but mentioned the high price of many works of art. She and Makowski encouraged the other BID members — Dan Gavinski, Dennis Mitchell, Fiorella Neira, city Ald. Jesse DeFosse, Justin Draper (not present at meeting), and secretary Mark Brown — come forward with ideas for locations.

She also discussed banners, which are more complicated due to their temporary nature and the different dimensions of pole brackets in the city and their functional use. Historic displays depicting the area’s heritage are also under consideration.

“What came out of the meeting was that we could identify locations that if we ever wanted to do a display or art exhibit, we’d have kind of a plan, or a map of different locations or ideas where we could do that,” said Anchor.

BID chairperson Tara Anchor opened the discussion by talking about a 2018 document at the committee’s last meeting on Jan. 25, which she referred to as an “idea book.” Concepts in the book included discussions regarding the upcoming Elm Street Plaza (slated to open in the spring) and artwork for Broadway and the Riverwalk.

“It was just ideas of things we could do downtown,” said Anchor.

She added that many of the ideas in the book required use of private property, which is a large reason as to why the committee is only considering certain parts of it for future downtown plans.

“It’s not giving us details on exactly where we want to put a sculpture or a painting or any kind of theming that can tie into the rest of the Riverwalk or overall theme that we want to give downtown,” said Makowski at the meeting.