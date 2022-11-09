Dells CDA approves bonding for TID projects on west side

Wisconsin Dells will be looking to fund more infrastructure projects on its west side next year.

During a special meeting on Oct. 26, the city's Community Development Authority (CDA), which deals with lease revenue bonding for city tax increment districts (TIDs), approved the pursuance of bonds not to exceed $5 million to complete the third phase of infrastructure projects in TID No. 2 in the city.

Projects funded with this funding, which will be issued in 2023, include reconstructing Commercial Avenue and Stand Rock Road, along with continuing the multi-use path in the district, according to the city Administrator/Finance Director Karen Terry.

Prominent areas of the district include the corridor of Wisconsin Highway 13 between its intersections with Wisconsin Dells Parkway and Interstate 90/94 and the city's section of Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park, which straddles both the city and Lake Delton. TID No. 2 is entirely located in Sauk County.