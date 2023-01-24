Dells committee seeks clarity on liquor licensing

Officials in Wisconsin Dells desired more clarity and criteria when issuing liquor licenses, and a committee recently formed to address that issue held its first meeting on Jan. 18.

The Class B License Advisory Committee, approved in December, includes: Mayor Ed Wojnicz, Ald. Brian Holzem, Business Improvement District chairperson Tara Anchor, former business owner Ron Newell and retired school psychologist Ted Theiler.

Criteria for obtaining Class B licenses was discussed, as well as distribution options for the city's two outstanding licenses.

Class B licenses in Wisconsin allow for sale and consumption of alcohol on a premise. Sarah Brown, the city's clerk/treasurer, as well as city attorney Joseph Hasler and administrator/finance director Karen Terry, also participated in the meeting. Three area business owners, Adam Makowski, Dan Gavinski, and Dennis Mitchell, were in attendance.

"At the end of the day, this is more of an art than a science," said Hasler of decisions regarding approval and denial of the liquor licenses, and also said that pretty much all information presented to the committee is public information.

When a Class B license becomes available, the committee will schedule a meeting, as well as publish notice of the availability in the Wisconsin Dells Events, the city's website, and will notify the Dells-Delton Tavern League.

The Class B License Advisory Committee will recommend Class B licensing based on six factors, according to an initial draft of policy standards. Those factors are potential economic impact on the city, compatibility with the city and its downtown area, conforming to zoning and design review standards, business experience of the applicant, the applicant's intended use of the license, and a background check on the applicant.

Upon approval by the committee, applications will then be submitted to the city's Legislative Committee and, finally, the common council.

The new committee mostly held discussions on issues regarding liquor licensing at the Jan. 18 meeting, with more criteria decisions set to be made at its next meeting on Feb. 14.

Makowski asked the committee if public comment was available for criteria establishment, in which Wojnicz and Hasler both confirmed is allowed in writing or an appearance at an open session meeting. Hasler said written reactions are preferred so that committee members can carefully evaluate them.

Class B Committee Feedback If any area residents wish to write to the newly-formed Class B License Advisory Committee, they can send letters to the city's municipal building at 300 La Crosse Street, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965.

One of the licenses available is due to the closure of Myrt and Lucy's Family Restaurant in the city's downtown last summer, as well as an additional one issued because of an increase in population. Brown said that over the 20-year stretch from 2001 to 2021, Wisconsin Dells' approximate population increased from 2,411 to 2,963.

The city is growing at a faster rate now. According to Wisconsin Department of Administration estimates, the city's population in 2022 was 3,236. Wojnicz discussed how housing development could cause this trend to continue. Population estimates come out every year in August.

Wojnicz said that the city will definitely reissue the license vacated by the closure of Myrt and Lucy's, but said there is no rush to issue the license stemming from the population increase. Terry added that the faster population growth is getting the city close to obtaining another license for that reason, with Wojnicz saying that another 300 people will get the city to that point.

Hasler said that Myrt and Lucy's former license is a "legacy" license that has been in existence since before 1997, carries a $600 fee to obtain and renew each year, and is transferable to a different location. A transfer would have to be approved, as Class B licenses are established on a premises.

"The city also has discretion on those original, or 'legacy' licenses to allow for that transfer," said Brown.

Brown and Hasler both mentioned that the new "reserve" license will cost an applicant $10,000 initially and $600 after that each year for renewal. This license is one that cannot be moved outside of the city.

There currently are 51 total liquor licenses active in Wisconsin Dells, according to data compiled by Brown. Six of them are Class A licenses, which permit alcohol sales, but do not allow for consumption on the premises. The rest are different classifications of Class B, which dictate the types of alcoholic beverages which can be sold/consumed at a facility.