Dells council approves sidewalk project along east side of Hwy. 12/16

A stretch of highway leading from Broadway to near Wisconsin Dells High School is set to have a sidewalk installed along with an existing project.

The Wisconsin Dells common council unanimously approved an approximately $85,000 sidewalk project on the east side of U.S. Highway 12/Wisconsin Highway 16 between its intersection with Broadway (Wisconsin Highway 13) and the one with Pioneer Drive.

It will be an addition to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation pavement replacement project from the Broadway intersection to the highway's Juneau County border near Rocky Arbor State Park. The resolution was initially approved by the city's Public Works Committee on Oct. 10.

"Now that they know we would like a sidewalk, they will incorporate it into their project and come back with a State / Municipal Agreement (SMA)," said Wisconsin Dells Public Works Director Chris Tollaksen in an email.

The figure of $85,000 is a rough estimate of the cost to the city. That estimate includes $20,000 for survey, design, and administration, along with $65,000 for construction. The construction cost may change pending potential needs for retaining walls and storm sewer adjustments.

WisDOT will not install a sidewalk north of Pioneer Drive due to conflicts with road grades and other factors. Tollaksen said that these would make sidewalk construction from Pioneer Drive to the roundabout intersection near Wisconsin Dells High School a "much bigger and more difficult project."