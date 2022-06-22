Dells-Delton EMS contracts to increase staffing, opening pay discussions

The Dells-Delton EMS is currently undergoing staffing issues and its commission made decisions to address them in the near future.

During a June 21st closed session meeting of the Dells-Delton EMS Commission, Dillon Gavinski, the agency's director, was unanimously authorized to contract with a private staffing agency to fulfill July staffing needs within the department.

Later that day, Gavinski engaged the services of Midwest Medical Transport, an area staffing and EMS service, to provide the added July staff during peak tourism season.

"We're going to have a few of them in here during July to supplement our staffing while we recruit," said Gavinski.

"We really want to work on recruitment and retention right now," said Amanda Frosch, the interim president of the union. "That's our biggest goal, so whatever we can do to work on that, we're here and want to put the work in."

The commission also authorized Gavinski and Lake Delton Public Safety Director Daniel Hardman to reopen negotiations with IAFF Local 5026, the union representing the agency's employees, regarding wages.

"We want to try to make this a better environment for everybody," said Frosch. "We want a better relationship with you guys (the commission), so our focus is to start interacting with you guys more and have more open dialogue."

In May, the Dells-Delton EMS faced a mass exodus following Hardman being cleared of wrongdoing and reinstated to his position a month earlier. IAFF Local 5026 levied allegations of workplace misconduct and abuses of power against him in February.

Three members had already resigned at the time, with 12 more impending resignations, according to the union president at the time, Spencer Nett.

Two other EMS employees and union members, Dan Anderson and Brittany Clark, shared some of Frosch's points on the current state of the department.

Tom Diehl, a Lake Delton village trustee and member of the commission, said that EMS employees in Baraboo and Reedsburg currently make $4 more per hour than Dells-Delton EMS employees. He added that wage adjustments are slated to "reflect the reality of where we are today" and that the current contract between the union and the commission was comprised during 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic which brought down village revenues immensely.

"In the past couple years with us being locked into a three-year union contract, we don't have the flexibility that some of these other services do to adjust wages on the fly," said Gavinski. "Given some of the market conditions for paramedics in the past couple years, we've fallen behind and so we want to address that to recruit some more people here."