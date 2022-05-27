Dells-Delton EMS director: Agency will ensure at least adequate staffing

The Dells-Delton EMS director is reaffirming his department's adequate staffing in response to a social media post.

In a release on May 27, Dillon Gavinski said that he routinely consults with shift commanders in regards to the amount of staff. He said that the department "remains staffed at or above" minimum levels established under its state operational plan.

"There is no concern regarding the ability of Dells-Delton EMS to serve the community as we enter the first holiday of the summer tourist season," Gavinski said in the release before heading into the Memorial Day weekend.

Gavinski issued the release on behalf of the department because of a social media post from International Association of Firefighters Local 5026 earlier on May 27. The post said that because of staff reduction and resignations, ambulance coverage "has been reduced by nearly 50% year-over-year." It added that the alleged shortage could result in longer response times and more mutual aid requests.

"We are confused by the allegations of resignations and staffing levels the message raises and wonder if someone outside of the Local 5026 has made unauthorized use of the IAFF logo and union affiliation in order to sew discord and misinformation on the eve of an important holiday weekend for the local community," said Gavinski in the release.

During a May 19 meeting of the Dells-Delton EMS Commission, the union president warned of impending resignations from the public safety agency. The union has strongly objected to the reinstatement of Lake Delton's public safety director, Daniel Hardman, who union members have accused of workplace misconduct and harassment. A third-party investigation — also heavily criticized by the union — cleared Hardman of wrongdoing.