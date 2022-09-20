Dells, Delton police release crime numbers from 2022 peak tourism season

The Dells and Lake Delton areas experienced comparable results from the previous year in a wide array of crimes during the peak tourism season if 2022.

Both police departments released crime report data from Memorial Day through the end of summer, and both agencies reported some increases and other decreases compared with 2021.

Lake Delton Police Department data was taken from May 1 through the Aug. 31, and Wisconsin Dells Police Department statistics were taken from May 1 through Sept. 19.

Lake Delton Police Department’s call report for crimes such as theft, robbery, domestic violence, narcotics offenses, and murders/shootings showed a decrease in the number of calls in 2021, dropping from 284 to 207.

Of those calls in 2021, 165 were various thefts, from vehicle and firearm thefts to larceny of items of a wide range of monetary value. A higher percentage of the calls for the listed offenses were thefts in 2022, but still posted a lower overall number of 153 (of 207). However, calls for village retail thefts experienced a significant spike in 2022.

There were just two robbery calls in both years. In 2021, the village had one homicide, which happened at Wilderness Resort last October.

Disorderly conduct calls for 2022 were significantly down, dropping from 38 in 2021 to 15 so far this year. Drug possession calls have also experienced a sharp decrease so far in 2022.

The Lake Delton Police Department’s new police station helped the department solve crimes and detain suspects more efficiently, according to Lake Delton Police Department Chief Daniel Hardman.

“Our new facility offers opportunities to conduct more in-depth and thorough interviews,” Hardman said in a statement. “Interview and interrogation is essential for solving crimes. The rooms are equipped with the newest technology to assist staff with their investigations. Additionally, with the average turn-around of 11 months to get testing back from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, we can now process some of our own evidence which helps us to solve crimes faster. Overall, the facility is a much nicer place to work with lots of natural light and safety features that were designed to keep staff safe and working efficiently.”

Nicholas Brinker, the Wisconsin Dells Police Department chief, released a report showing fewer disorderly conduct calls, but increased amounts of thefts, drug offenses, and domestic violence incidents. However, overall call volume was down. He said 2022 was one of the department’s busier years, but that 2021 was the busiest.

“There are more police officers than ever in the City of Wisconsin Dells, and it’s tremendous that the city is taking a proactive approach to the safety and security of our community,” said Brinker in a statement. “Our department will continue its proactive approach to keeping the residents and visitors of the Wisconsin Dells safe.”

Brinker lauded the city’s efforts to address the department’s staffing issues from 2021. The city’s common council has approved two additional officer positions since last year, which have both been filled, along with other vacant positions.

Wisconsin Dells, similar to Lake Delton, experienced a sharp decline in disorderly conduct reports, going from 249 in 2021 to 166 this year. Brinker attributed this improvement to added patrol staff and a more proactive approach with patrol during night and early morning hours when area bars are closing.

There were 13 more reported thefts in the city as of Sept. 19 in 2022 than in 2021. Brinker said theft statistics remain relatively consistent from year to year and that the majority of city thefts are shoplifts from downtown businesses and unlocked vehicle entries.

Domestic violence reports increased from 13 to 20 over last year. The department works with human services from the four counties in which the city straddles (Columbia, Sauk, Adams, and Juneau) and Hope House to assist victims of dometic violence.

There was only one robbery reported in both 2021 and to-date in 2022 in the Dells. No homicides occurred in the peak seasons of 2021 and 2022, but there was one stemming from a domestic dispute in February of 2021. Tourism seasons in 2021 and 2022 also had no shootings, but there was a shooting in which U.S. Marshals assisted in apprehending suspects in March of this year.

Controlled substance complaints rose from 24 to 32. Brinker said the majority of these have been marijuana complaints, but that the department still sees issues with heroin and methamphetamine usage, an issue in neighboring communities as well. While the department is not seeing a large amount of sales of narcotics, Brinker said officers have made several arrests for possession and sale of those two drugs. This includes a recent incident at a Wisconsin Dells motel.

“We are countering this by working with our neighboring law enforcement agencies and involvement in regional drug task forces,” said Brinker in his statement. “These task forces provide our agency with more investigative and counter-drug resources.”