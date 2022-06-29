Dells elementary students made major math and reading progress in 2021-22

According to data collected by the schools, elementary school students in the Dells area made monumental progress in math and reading during the 2021-22 school year.

Spring Hill and Lake Delton elementary schools both had students at all grade levels showing progress far exceeding the national averages. Younger students’ success was even more pronounced, with both schools having 5% or fewer of their kindergarten through second grade students performing far below grade level by the end of the year.

“Across the board, at all of our grade levels, you see our ‘green’ significantly increase and our ‘red’ significantly decrease,” said Julie Ennis, principal at Spring Hill Elementary School in Wisconsin Dells, at the school board meeting on June 27. “I’m excited about our results we saw with growth.”

Students in the ‘green’ category of iReady data are performing at or above grade level in a certain subject. ‘Yellow’ category indicates students at or slightly below grade level, while ‘red’ shows students at levels two or more levels below their current grade.

With the exception of fifth grade reading, all grade levels at both math and reading feature more than 50% of students at or above grade level at Spring Hill elementary. The biggest jumps came for kindergarteners and first graders, who made nearly 70 percentage point leaps in reading and over 50 point progress in math.

All kindergarteners at Lake Delton Elementary School are now reading at or above grade level, as opposed to just 24% to start the year. The majority of students at the school are at or above grade level in both subjects at all levels. Kindergarten math students and first-grade readers made the largest jumps in terms of being at or above grade level, with both categories seeing increases of 65% or more.

“It’s exciting to see that most grade levels are above the national norm,” said Felipe Armijo, principal at Lake Delton. “We were able to supersede the state iReady scores as well.”

Armijo added that it’s difficult to compare progress with other area school districts, as he said Baraboo is the only other nearby district that uses the iReady system. Reedsburg will also adopt it in the near future, according to Armijo.

The other measurements of student progress, which are more comparative, are typical and stretch growth. Typical growth gauges what students should see based on where they start the year. Stretch growth shows what is recommended to put students toward proficiency or greater. It is meant to close achievement gaps.

Spring Hill experienced typical growth rates of over 120% for all of its students in both math and reading. This illustrates that students, on average, were far exceeding progress they would have been expected to achieve in 2021-22. Fourth-grade students’ reading did exceptionally well in this category, with a 168% typical growth rate, which is more than triple the national average of roughly 50%.

Three student groups at Lake Delton exceeded 100% stretch growth. First-grade students in both math and reading, as well as kindergarten math students, showed progress that illustrated not only students continuing to perform up to expectations, but students making substantial progress to catch up to their peers and go from below to above grade level.

Both Spring Hill and Lake Delton had stretch growth at above 60% across all grade levels in both subjects.

Wisconsin Dells Middle School experienced progress at all levels except for eighth grade reading from the beginning of the year. As a whole, the school went from 33% to 53% of its students performing in the ‘green’ in math, while reducing the ‘red’ category from 38% to 27%.

Casey Whitehurst, the principal at the school, said that the students are performing above national and state averages in math.

Sixth graders experienced a 20% jump as far as students performing at or above grade level in both math and reading. Seventh grade students made 15 percentage point or more leaps in that regard for both subjects. More than half of all sixth and seventh grade students at the middle school are now performing in the ‘green’ for math and reading, while numbers in the ‘yellow’ and ‘red’ areas have both shrunk to below 33%.

Eighth grade reading students performing in the ‘green’ returned to their fall figure at 37% after being at 41% during the winter. In addition, the ‘red’ number went from 39% to 45% from the beginning to the end of the 2021-22 school year. They improved in math, going from 27% performing at or above grade level to 40%, while reducing the amount at two or more levels below from 44% to 36%.

“We started off at 34% in the fall and ended up at 40%,” said Whitehurst. “The national for middle school is actually at 40%. We are dead-even with Wisconsin for reading.”

Both typical and stretch growth levels were highest among sixth grade students in both subjects, including a 72% typical growth in reading. Eighth-grade readers experienced a decline in both growth categories from the winter, but saw increases in math.

Throughout the school, typical growth increased 16 percentage points and stretch growth went up 15 percentage points for math from winter. Reading experienced a lower percentage point increase for both types of growth, with typical going from 53% to 58% and stretch at 28% from 20% at the ‘checkpoint’.

High school names assistant principal

Wisconsin Dells High School hired Bryan Schwarz as its associate principal, which was confirmed at the June 27 meeting. Schwarz is taking the position formerly held by Allison Hoch, who will be the school’s principal to succeed Hugh Gaston, who is now in a district position.

Schwarz was a math teacher at the former Spring Hill Middle School before teaching in the School District of Baraboo prior to being rehired by the School District of Wisconsin Dells, according to district administrator Terry Slack.

Spring Hill was the middle school in the district prior to the construction of the new Dells High School in 2020. After that, the former high school became Wisconsin Dells Middle School.