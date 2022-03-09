Dells has bevy of new developments for 2022

Visitors and residents of the Dells area will have a lot of new options to choose from this summer

The Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau released its list of what is new in Wisconsin Dells/Lake Delton for the tourism season in 2022. Among them are new waterslides at Wilderness and Chula Vista resorts along with Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park. A new entertainment plaza and go-kart/miniature golf facility highlight what will be new in downtown Wisconsin Dells.

“We experienced a great year in 2021,” said WDVCB President/CEO Romy Snyder. “We didn’t know at that time whether or not it was pent-up demand that carried over from 2020. 2022 is off to a really good start. We’re hoping the momentum of ‘21 continues into ‘22 and that the businesses see another great year.”

A new waterpark is opening its first phase in 2022. Land of Natura is going to be located on a 40-acre parcel on Grand Cambrian Drive in the southeastern area of Wisconsin Dells. It also will have a 5-acre naturally filtered lake that will feature “America’s largest floating waterpark,” according to WDVCB’s release as well as “North America’s longest canopy tour.” There will also be hiking and biking trails, kayak rentals, a greenhouse, and food trucks.

The entire project is slated to take between three to five years to complete and is estimated to cost $60 million. Snyder did not have an estimated date of when the first part of the project is going to open.

“It will be really exciting to see it once it is open and operational,” said Snyder. “It’s a multi-phase development. If anything, the last couple of years, the desire to be outdoors, experience nature and be part of it, that has been in huge growth mode.”

Four new waterslides in three locations are opening in the Dells area. The Medusa Slidewheel, a Lake Delton-incentivized project at Mt. Olympus, is currently under construction. The innovative slide is part of a $23 million expansion project at Mt. Olympus, and the village incentive for the slide totaled $1.6 million.

“The consumer is the winner in that because they get to experience something in our destination that they can do nowhere else,” said Snyder.

Wilderness is adding two new dueling slides at its Wild West Waterpark and Chula Vista Resort is bringing in Rainbow Rapids, a colorful twisting slide at its Lost Rios Indoor Waterpark. Officials at both resorts declined to share costs of the new slides.

“Those types of new developments bring loyal fans of the Wisconsin Dells area as well as new entries into the visitor base,” said Snyder.

The city is adding its downtown Elm Street plaza in 2022, a $4.5 million, 35,000-square foot entertainment venue. Governor Tony Evers also granted the city $3.5 million for maintenance of the attraction earlier this year.

“We’re on track,” said Snyder of the project. “All of our foundations are in. At this point, we are still feeling like July 1 is a doable opening date.”

Yeti Yard Next Level Adventure Park is the go-kart/miniature golf attraction opening on La Crosse Street in downtown Wisconsin Dells. It will feature a 640-foot elevated electric go-kart racetrack as well as an 18-hole turf course on the ground level.

Three food/beverage businesses have opened in the past year. Koselig Garden at Vennebu Hill has Norwegian and Wisconsin food with a full bar and views of the Wisconsin River and Baraboo Bluff. Kalahari Resorts and Conventions added Redd’s Piano Bar on Dec. 17, 2021, which is adjacent to the resort’s Double Cut Steakhouse. Latte Stone Brewing Co., a brewery featuring its own beers and other Wisconsin brews as well as Guam-based food, opened on October 15.

Redd’s Piano Bar cost between $1.5 million and $2 million to add to Kalahari.

Sundara Inn & Spa added Woodland Retreats, which consists of eight new luxury suites separated from the main resort area. The suites feature screened-in patios, outdoor fireplaces and heated soak baths.

“Sundara has had a good couple of years with the desire of visitors to just relax, reconnect, get away, take care of themselves physically and mentally,” said Snyder. “It’s always been an interesting addition to the Dells area, which is very much the antithesis of calm and quiet.”

“What makes our destination so interesting is you can come a couple of times a year and every single time you visit the Dells, you can have a completely different experience,” she said.