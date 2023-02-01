Dells High ag-science program thriving, increasing hands-on learning

Agricultural science is an important learning component in rural Wisconsin, and Wisconsin Dells High School has continued to grow its program with a new instructor to meet demand.

A large greenhouse, fish tanks for tilapia, and on-site farm animals (such as chickens and harlequin and lionhead rabbits) are raised at the school with the help of students in the program and instructor Nathaniel Nolden.

Because of the continued interest and expansion of the program, the School District of Wisconsin Dells approved adding a teaching position in agricultural science for the 2023-24 school year.

"There are two things factored into our need for expanding this department," said School District of Wisconsin Dells administrator Terry Slack. "One is our facilities are better equipped to teach ag-science than they were at the previous building. Second is the work that Nathaniel Nolden, our current instructor, has done."

WDHS ag-science gallery A gallery relating to Wisconsin Dells High School's agricultural science department is below.

Slack added that requests for enrollment in agricultural science courses have "gone up an incredible amount", creating the opportunity for another instructor in the department. He said that adding the new teacher will allow for more specialization in instruction.

"It's another example of the high school being really committed to project-based learning, where kids are doing with their hands, not just from a lecture-based perspective," said Slack.

School principal Allison Hoch described the agricultural science program as "outstanding" and said that students will have increased opportunities for school credit — taking care of the farm animals at the Brew Farm, a large barn and farm area on the far north end of the school's campus that Nolden said was donated by the Todd Nelson family.

"Students are responsible for the daily barn chores, and we will add student interns this summer for the animals and gardening daily work," said Hoch. The program allows students to live on farms within district boundaries.

The new farm has created a business venture for agricultural science students. Eggs produced in the program are sold each week under the brand "Brew Farm Food." Other animals raised onsite include ducks, goats, and pigs. The school raises roughly 80 animals, according to Nolden.

"We say we're the best value in town for eggs right now," said Slack, pointing out the high price of eggs at stores. "We're typically selling out with what the chickens are producing."

The school has brought in cattle for a day at a time from nearby farms. Slack said the district will discuss adding cattle to its array of farm animals.

"Another big thing that has influenced the success of the AgriScience program has been increased learning opportunities for the students," said Nolden in an email. "WI Dells has some amazing components to the Ag program."

This year, the school is hosting the FFA (Future Farmers of America) Alumni Farm to Table Breakfast on June 3. Hoch said that 800 eggs raised by the agricultural science program will be used at the event, which was held at Bowman Park in Wisconsin Dells in 2022.

Plants and vegetables maintained by students in the program are expected to increase this spring. The school's vegetable garden will produce tomatoes, sweet and indigenous corn, asparagus, peppers, cucumbers, beans, pumpkins, and other food items.

"Getting as many students involved in projects has helped spread awareness of what we have to offer," said Nolden in his email.

Hoch said that tomatoes from the garden are sold to High Rock Cafe on Broadway in Wisconsin Dells and flower plants grown in the greenhouse are sold at a May fundraiser. The Wisconsin Dells Rotary Club has been helpful in the school's garden programs, according to Nolden.

The school's greenhouse features hydroponic production and a soil growing area. Surrounding the greenhouse and in another area of the WDHS campus is 1.5 total acres of growing space, managed by students during the growing season (spring, summer, and fall).

These facilities increase opportunities for hands-on learning, which Nolden said is more important than anything else he can offer. He said that students learn the most when interacting with what they are learning. Getting adjusted to hands-on learning has been challenging for some agricultural science students, according to Nolden, but he added that these activities keep students engaged and coming back.

"Students often ask me how they are able to take on these roles of responsibility because they are seeking these types of hands-on experiences and learning," said Nolden in his email.

Lettuce, herbs, and tilapia are raised via an aquaponics setup year-round in an animal laboratory adjacent to the agricultural science classroom. A chicken coop and an area featuring the different rabbit species are in the facility as well.

"Aquaculture is our most taken class in the department because the students love interacting with the aquaponics system," said Nolden in his email.

Nolden said that Dells area community members involved with agriculture have offered expertise to enhance the agricultural science courses. He also said that faculty at the school have been "incredibly supportive" of the program.

"He's very articulate, both on the plant science side, as well as the animal science," said Slack of Nolden.

Hoch and Nolden discussed how high school students and elementary school students in the district are participating in Food For America programs, which are mentor-like programs in which the high school students in the agricultural science program teach the elementary school students agriculture techniques depending on grade level. Students from kindergarten through fourth grade are eligible for the programs.

"These programs have increased the awareness of students at the high school level because they love these opportunities," said Nolden in his email.

Recycling and composting are other techniques used in the program. Nolden said that shredded paper is converted into animal beds and students and staff have began using coffee grounds for compost.

Donations

The board unanimously approved two donations totaling $120,000 to separate departments at the school. An anonymous donor pledged $100,000 to the Chiefs' boys and girls basketball programs. The Gregory C. Van Wie Foundation donated $20,000 for the school's eSports, or video game competition, programs.

"We're extremely appreciative of this community's continued efforts to support its youth," said Slack.

Student enrollment increase

Slack said that, for the first time in his 12 years as district administrator, there was an increase in the number of students in the district's schools from fall to winter. The district gained three students from Sept. 21 through Jan. 13, the two dates in which the number of students are counted for state revenue and aid purposes. The later date is a determinant for state aid in the following school year.

"This time, we've held serve where we've actually gained more students than what we had," said Slack. "Just to have a positive number speaks well to the work we're doing."

Prior to 2022-23, the school experienced decreases during the same interval (third Friday in September to second Friday in January), largely due to the Dells being more active at the beginning of the school year from tourism. In 2021-22, there was a decrease of 30 students from fall to winter.

GALLERY - WDHS Agricultural Science Program WDHS Agricultural Science Program WDHS Agricultural Science Program WDHS Agricultural Science Program WDHS Agricultural Science Program WDHS Agricultural Science Program WDHS Agricultural Science Program WDHS Agricultural Science Program WDHS Agricultural Science Program WDHS Agricultural Science Program WDHS Agricultural Science Program WDHS Agricultural Science Program WDHS Agricultural Science Program WDHS Agricultural Science Program