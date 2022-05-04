Dells High School senior earns WIAA Scholar Athlete Award

A Wisconsin Dells High School three-sport senior standout was honored on Sunday for her academic and athletic efforts.

Hailey Anchor, a track and cross-country runner and basketball combo guard/forward for the Chiefs, was one of four girls honored at the Division 2 level with a 2022 Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Scholar Athlete award. Anchor was one of 16 winners to carry a cumulative 4.0 GPA throughout her high school career.

“I am so grateful for it,” said Anchor. “Just being able to have been chosen and having the WIAA think that I deserve this honor is something that I am so grateful for. I am happy to see that all the hard work I have put into sports and school throughout my entire high school career is being recognized.”

Anchor said that Dells High School submitted her information to the WIAA and, after a review process, she was chosen as one of the four winners for Division 2. She received the award at Hilton Garden Inn in Wausau on Sunday after finding out she was selected following an international spring break vacation.

“I was shocked and very, very happy,” said Anchor.

For track and field, Anchor is a middle-distance runner and competes in the high jump event. She runs the 200-, 400-, and 800-meter relays. She has earned ten total first-team all-South Central Conference performer recognitions across her three sports, along with ten varsity letters. Three of her basketball teams won the conference championship and her track and field teams have won two conference and sectional titles.

She is committed to the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and will be a track and field athlete for the Golden Gophers beginning in 2023. Her events at Minnesota will be the indoor pentathlon (five events) and outdoor heptathlon (seven events).

In a short essay she wrote for her profile on the WIAA website, Anchor cited overcoming adversity as one of her main lessons throughout her career. She wrote that losing her sophomore season of track because of the COVID-19 pandemic caused her to “be away from my sport for almost two years”. Refusing to let that deter her, Anchor said she spent that time training so that she’d be ready to go when track resumed.

The rigors of her academic career of also challenged Anchor. She wrote that she has dealt with a heavy course load as well as difficult courses that she had some adverse moments in. She added that adversity, both academically and athletically, have made her a better athlete and person overall.

Thirty-two total awards were distributed at the ceremony in Wausau. Four boys and four girls from each division (1,2,3,4) were selected. All award winners were seniors.