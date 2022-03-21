Dells High School starting fire training in 2022-23

High school students in the Dells area will have fire training and certification available to them starting this fall.

The Wisconsin Dells School District, in conjunction with Delton Fire Department and Kilbourn Fire Department, is offering a specialized introductory fire fighting course every other Wednesday, starting in the 2022-23 school year at Wisconsin Dells High School.

"We're looking at hosting a class at the high school next school year where students sign up and could take a basic, introductory-level course to get started," said Dells High School Principal Hugh Gaston. "I'm in the recruitment phase right now of getting kids to sign up and marketing the message."

Juniors and seniors at the high school are eligible to take the course, with the signup period being near the end of the previous school year. Delton Fire Chief Darren Jorgenson said that the goal of the current program is to get local students who are interested in firefighting a head start.

Gaston said that students would receive credit for the elective course. The school is in talks with Madison Area Technical College for dual enrollment with regards to students who wish to continue their fire safety education at the college.

"Our goal as a district has been to offer opportunities while they're (students) in high school to tie to something post-secondary, no matter what it is," Gaston said.

Students who participate in this entry-level program will be certified for firefighting and employable by any fire department upon graduation, according to Jorgenson. Gaston is thinking of offering the course on Wednesdays when students are released early from school (those days span from 8 a.m. to noon).

"It's the exact same fire training that anybody that's new in the fire service would get," Jorgenson said of the course offerings. "Ladders, fire attack, using the SCBAs (self-contained breathing apparatus), search and rescue. All of that stuff would be covered. When they're done with that class, they're qualified then to be a full-fledged firefighter on any department."

The course will be offered at the school and will feature on-site trainings at both area departments. Jorgenson said with the school serving both the Dells and Lake Delton fire districts, there would be an effort to evenly split on-site trainings between the two departments.

"Hopefully, this will spur interest in their hometown departments," said Jorgenson.

Gaston, along with Delton Fire Chief Darren Jorgenson and Kilbourn Fire Chief Pat Gavinski, presented the plan to the state Department of Safety and Professional Services at a March 17 meeting.

"I am struck that the principal is doing the announcements and putting it in the family newsletter," said DSPS Secretary Dawn Crim regarding recruitment of students. "But you also think about your counselors and career advisors, because they are the ones who regularly see the students and have those relationships talking with them."

Gaston said that students enrolled would attend the fire training course instead of their regular scheduled classes on those Wednesdays. He added that conducting the course on the early-release Wednesdays allows it to have no limit on enrollment and that any student can take it. The course would consist of 15 four-hour sessions, totaling 60 hours.

There may also be a special Saturday session for enrolled students in which they practice their learned skills on a controlled fire situation, according to Gaston. The school district has yet to decide if the course will be annually or biannually.

"After a year or two, you will know what is working for you and what you might need to adjust here and there," said April Hammond, the fire prevention coordinator with DSPS. "You can make adjustments based on the success of the program. You have to engage it after you've gone through it."

Kilbourn and Delton Fire is seeking grant funding from the state's Firefighter Training Grant Program to help fund the course in 2023. Crim, along with Division of Industry Services Section Chief Bradley Johnson and Hammond, started the program in February.

"Right now, this program isn't grant-funded, but we're looking to leverage grant funding in the future," said Jorgenson. "We're just doing this at a local level right now."

The district and departments will file for the grant in conjunction with Madison Area Technical College.

"Any fire department in good standing with the Department (of Safety and Professional Services), a high school or technical college can apply for a grant, but all three have to be partners for the grant," said Johnson.