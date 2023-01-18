Dells honors officer with Life Saving Award; appoints Kilbourn Fire chief

A Wisconsin Dells Police Department veteran was recognized for his efforts in a potential cliff fall situation last December.

Eric Torkelson, the department's School Resource Officer who has been on the force since 2001, received a Life Saving Award at the Wisconsin Dells common council meeting on Jan. 16. Torkelson earned the recognition for his actions taken during the event on Dec. 19, 2022.

Department chief Nicholas Brinker added that Torkelson is "one of the most humble guys I've ever met" and that he has saved "several" lives during the course of his career.

Torkelson expressed gratitude for his award, but did not address the meeting further.

According to the commendation letter regarding the award, which city mayor Ed Wojnicz read, Torkelson received a "concerning" text from an acquaintance of his, which led the officer to believe the man might harm himself. Torkelson and members of the Lake Delton Police Department then went to a snow-covered cliff on Lake Delton to investigate.

Torkelson began speaking with the man and later determined that he might fall from the cliff. From there, Torkelson and the LDPD officers positioned themselves on the slippery edge to prevent the man from falling until other responders arrived.

"Officer Torkelson's tremendous and selfless actions speak highly of his commitment to save another human life in the face of danger," said Wojnicz, reading the letter, eliciting a standing ovation from the council and other meeting attendees.

Brinker said that Torkelson will also receive recognition from the Lake Delton village board on Jan. 23.

"It speaks for itself what Eric did," said Brinker.

KILBOURN FIRE CHANGES HANDS

Wisconsin Dells' volunteer fire department is changing leadership after five years, but will largely remain the same as far as operations are concerned.

Pat Gavinski, the Sauk County Highway Commissioner who has served as Chief of Kilbourn Fire Department for five years, is stepping away to focus more on work projects and children, who are sports participants. Steven Smith, the Detective Lieutenant for the Lake Delton Police Department who has volunteered with Kilbourn Fire for over 19 years, is succeeding Gavinski.

"I really enjoyed it," said Gavinski of his time as chief. "The department is in great hands. Steve is well-educated and has been on the department longer than I have. He'll do a fantastic job."

Following his unanimous approval as chief, Smith introduced the other department officers. LDPD Sgt. Lucas Killick is now Kilbourn's secretary and treasurer. Wade Bernander, Colin Field, and Dustin Jensen are captains and Josh Elftmann, Leif Gregerson, and Carey Tengblad are their lieutenants.

Ryan Ennis will be the Assistant Fire Chief.

"We've got a great group of guys, a good cohesive unit," said Smith. "We're just going to keep moving in the same direction we have for years. No big changes."

Both Gavinski and Smith have family history in the volunteer fire department. Stanley Robert (Bob) Gavinski and Leon Beard were Gavinski and Smith's grandfathers and were Kilbourn Fire Department members from the late 1950s to early 1970s, according to current department inspector Jerry Wolfram. Beard was also a member of the city's common council, and Stanley Gavinski spent time as Chief.

"I'd like to thank outgoing chief Pat Gavinski for his fine service that he's given to our community over the past several years," said Wojnicz. "I know that Steve will continue the fine work."