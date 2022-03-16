 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dells issue bonds for firetruck purchase

Dells common council bond presentation

Carol Ann Wirth, president/owner of Wisconsin Public Finance Professionals, presents the terms of the city's nearly $1.4 million bonds to purchase a new firetruck during a special City Council meeting Monday.

The city of Wisconsin Dells is issuing bonds to purchase a new 100-foot ladder firetruck for Kilbourn Fire Department.

During a special City Council meeting on Monday, the city unanimously approved the issuance of $1.39 million in general obligation bonds, also known as promissory notes. The bonds will be paid off over the next ten years, with a scheduled total of nearly $1.7 million, just over $306,000 interest included.

Carol Ann Wirth, president/owner of Wisconsin Public Finance Professionals, LLC, presented the terms of the bonds to the council during the meeting.

Kilbourn Fire Department Chief Pat Gavinski said the truck was purchased from Pierce Manufacturing in January and will be delivered in the summer of 2023. The Dells Finance Committee approved the purchase of the truck on Jan. 17. Funds for the truck will be delivered on April 7.

Over the ten-year period, the city will pay back the bonds at a principal of $135,000 in 2024 followed by five years of $100,000 payments before a back-loaded three-year period of payments that will total $755,000. Two heavier interest payments totaling nearly $67,500 will be paid in 2023, with smaller payments as the full debt service period progresses.

“I took bonds that were scheduled in the year 2032 and pulled $35,000 of those bonds out of there and stuck them up in 2024 so you could pay off principal faster,” Wirth said to the council. “We paid off principal faster with that, which saved you a little over $7,000 of interest.”

After a bond rating report was submitted to market, five compliant bids were placed for the bonds. Robert W. Baird and Co. from Milwaukee was chosen, as the company presented the lowest true interest rate at 2.82% and net interest cost at under $269,000.

With the notes, the city applied for its bond rating from Moody’s Investors Service, which came out to an “A1”. The city’s credit report listed healthy financial reserves and liquidity among its strengths while strict levy limits that hinder revenue-raising ability was a challenge.

“The council has done well to be prudent with the taxpayers’ money,” said Mayor Ed Wojnicz, who talked with Wirth about the city’s bond rating improvement since 1992. “We’ve achieved a nice rating that is going to work well for us in the future.”

Wirth added that the city will be better suited for future borrowing with the current bond rating.

