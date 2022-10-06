Dells Kiwanis celebrates a century of service this October

A community organization in Wisconsin Dells is reaching its century mark at the end of this month.

The Wisconsin Dells Kiwanis Club, the city’s faction of Kiwanis International, is celebrating its 100th anniversary with an open house during the afternoon on Oct. 30 at Spring Brook Vacation Home Resort in the city.

Stephen Stuelke, a 58-year member of the club, said that the celebration will feature hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, and will honor current and former members of the club during a short program.

Chartered on Oct. 30, 1922 in conjunction with the Portage Kiwanis Club, the Dells Kiwanis has provided annual scholarships for Wisconsin Dells High School students and performed literacy and other youth outreach work in the Dells area.

One annual Kiwanis-sponsored program is the Food Basket, which Stuelke says is a program during the Christmas season that has also been expanded to include fruit baskets for area seniors. The Dells Kiwanis has also sponsored events at Camp Wawbeek in the city, as well as fundraisers that included the Chicken Picnic, when members used to cook chickens at Bowman Park during the annual Wo-Zha-Wa Days festival in fall.

Stuelke did not provide an exact year, but said that the Chicken Picnic “fell by the wayside the past few years.”

Dwindling membership and health conditions of current members are the main challenges for the Dells Kiwanis Club today. Stuelke said that the organization has roughly 12 members, with only seven “really able to be active.” At its peak, Dells Kiwanis had over 75 members.

“We’re struggling to maintain our identity,” said Stuelke.

The Dells Kiwanis sponsors Key Clubs at Wisconsin Dells and Mauston high schools, as well as local Cub and Boy Scouts in the Dells. Stuelke said that the organization is in the early stages of strategizing to improve membership and that the COVID-19 pandemic had an expected negative impact on that.

“The last 10 years have been the most difficult,” said Stuelke, adding that membership numbers have been “cyclical” over time.

Annual dues for Dells Kiwanis Club membership are $154, which includes dues for Kiwanis International, the district Kiwanis organization, and the club.

“Kiwanis is unique in that all the operating expenses of the club are paid by members and any funds that come from our fundraising are all for charitable purposes,” said Stuelke.

Stuelke talked about Kiwanis International’s sponsored organizations, Circle K International, a collegiate-level service organization, and Key Club, a similar organization for high school students. He was one of the charter members of Wisconsin Dells High School’s first Key Club in 1955.

In 1966, four Wisconsin Dells natives held area leadership positions within Kiwanis International. Paul Reineking was the Governor of the Wisconsin/Upper Michigan District of Kiwanis, Jeff Kaleas was Governor of the Key Club, and Ken Wright was the Governor of Circle K International.

Reineking was also the faculty advisor for the charter Key Club in 1955, according to Stuelke. All three served one-year terms in their positions.

“That had never happened in the history of Kiwanis, where all three governors of the district were from the same community,” said Stuelke.