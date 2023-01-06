Dells leaders foresee robust tourism in 2023

Predictions of a looming economic recession in 2023 have been widespread, but leaders in Wisconsin's main tourist area are not worried much about a downturn in the local tourism economy.

The Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau (WDVCB) and officials in Lake Delton, the village which features three prominent resorts and many more attractions, project that the tourism industry will continue to thrive in 2023.

After the COVID-19 induced shutdowns of 2020, the area has rebounded and added more attractions, and a slowdown is not projected despite some ominous predictions regarding the overall economy in Wisconsin, the United States, and worldwide.

"During recessionary times, the Dells is the last to feel it and the first to get out of an economic downturn," said Lake Delton village trustee Tom Diehl, who also owns Tommy Bartlett Exploratory, in an email. "This is due to a variety of reasons, but mainly the economic factors that are related to tourism travel."

Expanding on tourism travel, Diehl noted that people looking to travel during economic downturns will seek destinations they can drive to instead of flying. He said the Dells is in an advantageous geographic location, being situated between the Minneapolis-St. Paul area and Chicago. The Dells area also benefits from visitors from Wisconsin's two largest cities, Milwaukee and Madison.

"The national tourism industry is confronted with a double edge sword," said Diehl in his email. "Rising prices and a shrinking labor force. I believe this is the first time we (the Dells area) have had high inflation and low unemployment levels. I truly believe 2023 will be a good year for the Dells tourism economy."

Tim McCumber, the village administrator, added that a likely recession is a concern for the area, but touted the affordability of tourist attractions in the area as a reason for a large amount of visitors, even in slower economic times. He added that the area has historically fared well during recessionary periods, the one exception being 2020 due to the pandemic.

WDVCB President/CEO Romy Snyder expressed similar views regarding prospects for 2023. She said that the Dells area "becomes a convenient and affordable option when families are still looking for a vacation" touting price points and its proximity to large economic hubs.

"Historically, Wisconsin Dells visitation isn’t negatively affected by economic recessions," said Snyder in a statement.

She added that the bureau always monitors economic conditions and makes "informed marketing decisions" to adjust to the ebbs and flows of economic activity.

Officials from arguably the area's top lodging and amusement destinations, the Wilderness Resort and Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park, are also optimistic regarding the area economy for 2023.

"I have no concerns for the upcoming year," said Mt. Olympus owner Nick Laskaris in a statement. "Mt. Olympus has a good balance for any family's budget no matter where they’re traveling from."

Laskaris also said that the recent waterpark expansions at Mt. Olympus, which includes the addition of Medusa's Slidewheel, adds to the family's confidence in 2023.

Joe Eck, the chief operating officer at Wilderness, said that the nationwide recession in 2007 did not negatively impact the Dells area because of the fiscal choice to travel by car instead of air for people still seeking a vacation. He also mentioned how people went on vacations during shorter periods of time, which benefitted the area.

"The Dells’ central location to some major metropolitan areas and being a drive-to destination certainly helps to insulate us from negative effects from the economy," said Eck in a statement.