Dells looking into construction of new maintenance facility

Wisconsin Dells is looking to build a new facility in which to operate some of its public services.

The city's common council approved two separate bond issuances on Oct. 17, both of which are slated for expenditures surrounding a new maintenance shop complex. City administrator/finance director Karen Terry said that the facility will host the Public Works and Park Maintenance departments, as well as the facilities for the city's water, sewage, and electricity services.

Neither resolution passed the council vote unanimously, as the initial bond issuance of $3.6 million was approved by a 5-1 margin, while the $20 million limit was approved 4-2.

"The funding will be allocated based on the space needs for each department," said Terry in an email. "The financings will be phased as needed and borrowed by each entity separately."

Bonds for the complex are not to exceed $20 million. All funds for the complex will be allocated separately based on the needs for each department housed in the facility, according to Terry. Mayor Ed Wojnicz said that there is no established location for the facility yet and that the city is "looking at several options."

Ald. Mike Freel, who represents Wards 2, 3, and 5, voted against both resolutions approving the initial $3.6 million bonds, as well as the "not to exceed" amount of $20 million. Ald. Ben Anderson, who represents Wards 3, 6, and 9, voted against the latter.

"If we want to bond for $20 million, I think the $20 million shop is way over-extravagant," said Freel at the Oct. 17 meeting. "I think we could get by with an $8-9 million (facility), and that would be a beautiful, amazing shop."

Freel, who is in favor of a new maintenance shop, added that $8-9 million could also go toward a new building for the Wisconsin Dells Police Department and suggested the vacant location of the former Travel Mart at Broadway between Vine Street and Bowman Road as a potential place for it.

"You want to stop crime in Bowman Park, put our police department right there," he said.

He went on to explain that a police station and maintenance complex at those figures would be a more cost-effective solution that would provide an adequate facility for maintenance and police, the latter of which is "crammed into that little office that's been there almost 100 years."

Anderson expressed similar sentiments to Freel in that they both figured $20 million to be "too much" for a maintenance shop complex.

Terry said that none of the bonds issued will impact the city's tax levy. The initial $8 million in general obligation debt (another $4.4 million is slated to be issued in 2025) was available for the city to issue following its clearance of a debt of the same amount from 2009 earlier this year.