Dells man sentenced to seven years for meth distribution

A Wisconsin Dells man will serve seven years in prison after being arrested last summer allegedly in possession of about 100 grams of methamphetamine, a stolen loaded firearm and cash.

Levonte C. Scales, 29, was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a release from the U.S. District Attorney's Office.

The sentencing comes after Scales pleaded guilty to the charge on Dec. 13, the release said. Peterson, according to the release, stated at sentencing Scales was "on a troubling path and a danger to the community."

Officers responded to a call on June 22 at a hotel in Lake Delton and encountered Scales, who had an outstanding arrest warrant.

Outside the hotel, Scales was observed carrying two backpacks before fleeing the scene and eventually being arrested after a short chase, the release said. Law enforcement found $3,400 and drug packaging materials along with the methamphetamine and firearm, according to the release.

The Lake Delton Police Department, Sauk County Sheriff's Department and Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation that led to Scales's charge. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Zachary Corey and Steven Anderson prosecuted the case.

Levonte Cortez Scales

Cortez Scales
