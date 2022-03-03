Dells middle, elementary school students exceeding

The elementary and middle schools in Wisconsin Dells are producing better than expected progress in math and reading.

Students at Lake Delton Elementary School, Spring Hill Elementary School and Wisconsin Dells Middle School are experiencing proficiency rates that are either at a faster pace than the schools were anticipating at the beginning of the year, and/or the students are performing at a level higher than the national average.

“It’s a compliment to our teachers and the work that the principals are doing, and the students,” said Wisconsin Dells School District Administrator Terry Slack. “The students have been very engaged and you don’t always get good student engagement if you don’t have good parent engagement at home. Everybody is working really hard at a very difficult time. It is really rewarding to see nice, positive educational trends come forward in reading and math instruction.”

Wisconsin Dells School District, like that of Baraboo, uses iReady in measuring elementary and middle school students’ growth. That growth is divided into three sections and two types for each grade level.

The three sections are green, which indicates a student being at or above grade level, yellow, which indicates being slightly below grade level, and red, which indicates two or more grade levels below.

Growth categories are typical growth and stretch growth. According to Wisconsin Dells Middle School Principal Casey Whitehurst, typical growth is the average growth of a student in comparison to other students at their grade level and historic averages. Stretch growth measures how well a student is reaching a personalized goal based on their proficiency level at the beginning of the year, measured by the Fall iReady Diagnostic.

“For example, if a student placed two grade levels below, that student will not only have a typical growth score to achieve, but also a stretch growth goal to potentially achieve,” said Whitehurst in an email. “The same would be true of a student who places on or above grade level. The typical growth would be what we would expect the average student at that placement level to achieve, and then the stretch growth (or ambitious target) would be what we would really like to see from that student. Sometimes these goals on the path to proficiency become a multi-year goal. So if students continue to hit their stretch growth goal, they are more likely to reach that path to proficiency.”

Spring Hill Principal Julie Ennis further explained that typical growth is basically how much a student should grow by the end of the school year. She said that stretch growth is a more ambitious goal that requires more than a year’s growth and is meant to close achievement gaps.

Dells Middle School is producing proficiency scores in math and reading that exceed national averages. Overall, the level of students in the green area in those subjects are 45 and 42 percent, respectively. The math percentage is nearly half again the national average of 31. Both subjects also feature lower red category figures than nationally, as math is ten points lower and reading is eight.

Sixth grade students are showing the most dramatic growth, as they are producing typical growth percentages higher than 50 in both subjects and producing better than 10 percent increases in students in the green category.

“It’s kind of neat to see the data and the work that our teachers are putting in,” said Whitehurst.

Lake Delton Elementary School’s largest increases are in reading at the higher grade levels (third-fifth) and in first grade math. All three levels have a typical growth rate above 100 percent and stretch growth above 60, including fifth-grade figures of 156 and 74 percentage points, respectively. First grade math saw a 45 percent increase in students performing above grade level (green area) and experienced the highest district stretch growth percentage of 88.

Kindergarten readers also experienced a massive jump in proficiency, as 24 percent of the students began the year at or above grade level, but winter numbers indicate 82 percent of those students have reached the plateau. The amount of third grade math students performing above grade level more than tripled from fall to winter (13 to 42 percent).

“It’s exciting to see these numbers and continue to see the progress as we go down the table here,” said school principal Felipe Armijo while presenting the numbers at the February 21 district school board meeting.

Armijo lauded the work of his teachers, including kindergarten math instructor Sara Bishop and Mandy Haddix for fifth grade, for the students’ progress. He also praised the effort of the entire school staff for efforts with fourth grade reading, as he said the school did not have a fourth grade teacher for the first half of the school year.

Lake Delton Elementary School also won a Blue Ribbon Award in 2020.

Spring Hill Elementary School’s kindergarten students are dramatically progressing in both subjects. Nearly three out of four (72 percent) of them are above grade level in reading after 26 percent started the year in the green. That figure for math jumped from 22 to 60. Kindergartners are also producing the highest stretch growth rate in the subjects.

Math students at Spring Hill are experiencing significant growth at the higher grade levels. The amount of third graders above grade level has more than doubled (21 to 53 percent) and fourth graders below average (red) have been slightly more than cut in half (31 to 15 percent). Only one percent of first grade students is below average in both subjects.

“We received national comparisons to the rest of the nation on how our students were doing in iReady,” said Ennis. “District-wide, our schools performed better, so that’s a real great compliment.”