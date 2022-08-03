Dells native sets national record in Arkansas lumberjack event

A Wisconsin Dells native who now resides in Tennessee is making his mark in lumberjacking.

Michael Pakos, who graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 2016 and did numerous lumberjack activities in the area prior to relocating for competitions, set a national record in the Stihl Timbersports United States Rookie Championship and placed fourth overall in the United States Rookie Championship on July 22.

The Stihl Timbersports Series was held at Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Pakos’s record is in the underhand chop event, which he described as standing “on a log and chop(ping) beneath your feet on both sides to get it severed in half.” His national record time was 18.74 seconds. He broke another record at the competition in the standing block chop, where the lumberjack chops a vertical wood block in half on both sides. Pakos, who did the chop in 14.11 seconds, compared it to “chopping down a tree.”

However, the standing block chop record was broken “five minutes” later, according to Pakos, by winner Andrew O’Connell, who won the entire competition as well.

He said that next year, he is going to compete in various competitions throughout the United States, as he will be aging out of the Rookie division, which has an age cap of 25.

“I’ll start the next lumberjack traveling the United States competing, getting times, building a resume in other smaller competitions in order to send that in and, hopefully, compete in the Pro Series by 2024,” said Pakos, who added that the “best 40 lumberjacks” in the country are allowed to try out and compete in the series.

Selections for it are based on resumes submitted by lumberjacks that feature times from those smaller competitions, according to Pakos.

Pakos and his family are native to the Dells area, and he said he recently moved to Seymour, Tennessee, to “pursue a career of being a professional lumberjack.” He began his lumberjack career in 2016 after graduation, working for the Dells Lumberjack Show each summer during his tenure at the UW-La Crosse, where he earned a degree in mathematics.

“Every summer, I’d come back and do lumberjack shows,” said Pakos.

He was inspired by two high school friends who had previously worked at the Dells Lumberjack Show in 2015 who asked him to join them. Following this, Pakos emphasized his passion that happened as a result.

Pakos was a three-sport athlete at Wisconsin Dells High School, playing football and basketball, along with participating in track and field in hurdles.