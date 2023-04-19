Narcotics possession and distribution remains a challenge in central Wisconsin, and three Wisconsin Dells police officers were recognized by the city for their efforts in combating the problem.

Wisconsin Dells Police Department officers Todd Wagner, Blake Zibell, and Dylan McKendree each received a Positive Performance Award from department chief Nicholas Brinker at the city’s council meeting on April 18.

The awards commend the three officers for having combined to arrest 10 people and seize over $4,600, 93 grams of methamphetamine, and 30 grams of cocaine over the past two months.

“Given the current hiring crisis in law enforcement, as a community, we’ve been extremely fortunate to get the officers that we do have here,” said Brinker at the meeting. “These gentlemen here are a direct reflection of that.”

The WDPD has hired eight new officers over the past year, more than offsetting the retirements of former Lt. Perry Mayer and officer Jesse Weaver. City mayor Ed Wojnicz mentioned the increased difficulty of law enforcement careers, citing the incident in Barron County where two police officers were killed on duty.

“Special thanks to these officers,” said Wojnicz of the three WDPD officers. “I’m glad we could be proactive in recognizing the efforts of our police department members.”

Stand Rock Road closure

The City of Wisconsin Dells’s Facebook page announced the closure of Stand Rock Road from Broadway to Gussel Drive starting on April 24. The road will be closed for construction as part of the beginning of tax increment financing district (TID) No. 2 projects.

Access to residences and businesses will be available at “most times” off of Gussel Drive during construction. The closed road is tentatively planned to be reopened in late May or early June.

