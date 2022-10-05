Dells outdoor areas have new faces in charge

The two state parks in the Wisconsin Dells area and one of the area's prominent outdoor learning centers have new leadership.

Upham Woods Outdoor Learning Center is now managed by Amy Workman, a former science teacher at Baraboo and Reedsburg high schools who has been involved with the center for six years. Patrick Cieslewicz, the former property manager at Devil's Lake State Park, is now in charge of the Dells area state parks, Mirror Lake and Rocky Arbor, as well as the Dells of the Wisconsin Riverway state natural area.

"I always felt that Upham (Woods) had tremendous potential, and I wanted to help Upham get to that potential," said Workman, a Baraboo resident who became the director on June 20.

Upham Woods, located on County Highway N in Juneau County just north of the Dells, is a property of the UW-Madison Division of Extension.

Workman said that her new position entails staff oversight, land and facility management, budgeting, planning, and program development, among other responsibilities. Prior to becoming the director, Workman was the program coordinator at Upham Woods.

"I oversee most things under the sun here," said Workman. "I knew the land, the history of the place, most of the groups that we partner with to do programs here."

One of Workman's main goals in her new position is to maintain staff continuity. She said that during her time at Upham Woods prior to becoming director, there was a lot of staff turnover, both with seasonal staff and permanent. Workman also wants to create programs that allow the facility to be used on a year-round basis, instead of just when the weather is warmer.

"I hope to provide the continuity of vision and leadership for Upham Woods to move forward," said Workman. "I'd love to see us be a fully-utilized, year-round facility. We really want to get more groups to utilize this space, perhaps in more creative ways."

Along with Upham Woods, Workman has been in leadership positions at Aldo Leopold Nature Center in Monona, Dunes Learning Center in Porter, Indiana, and she taught at a bilingual charter school in Monteverde, Costa Rica, along with her science courses at Baraboo and Reedsburg high schools.

"As an environmental educator, I try my best to set a positive example about trying to be really mindful of your own actions and how they impact the environment," said Workman, who added that she has taught 10 different areas of science, including ecology, biology, and chemistry.

She taught at Reedsburg High School from 2017 to 2019 and at Baraboo from 2019 to 2022.

Cieslewicz, who took the Superintendent position with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Bureau of Parks and Recreation in June, said that there are "multiple development projects" in the works for Mirror Lake over the next two years. He added that Dells of the Wisconsin Riverway is having a "Master Plan" developed.

A Master Plan is a plan for a property establishing the level and types of public uses, authorized resource management, and facility development that may take place on a DNR property, according to the department's website.

Cieslewicz graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with a biology degree.