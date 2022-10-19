Dells police names new lieutenant, awards sergeant, swears in three officers

The Wisconsin Dells Police Department now has its next second-in-line official.

Ben Wiese, a former patrol sergeant and 12-year full-time veteran of the force, was appointed as Lieutenant in a unanimous vote by the city's common council at a meeting on Oct. 17. The position has been vacant since the retirement of Perry Mayer in April.

"I'm just excited to be in this new position," said Wiese in an email. "Its new to me and I have a lot to learn, but I look forward to the future here at WDPD."

City clerk/treasurer Sarah Brown swore in Wiese at the meeting.

"We had several very good candidates for the Lt. process, but Lt. Wiese was selected because of his experience as a supervisor for the past 8 years, his innate leadership ability, and his ability to manage critical incidents, as he has demonstrated in the past," said department Chief Nicholas Brinker in an email.

Wiese is a native of Wisconsin Dells and graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in December of 2002. Prior to returning home for his associate's degree in criminal science from Madison College and subsequent law enforcement career, Wiese spent four years with the United States Marine Corps and was stationed in 29 Palms California with 1st Battalion 7th Marines. He was with an infantry unit and had two overseas combat deployments.

During his time at Madison College, Wiese worked as a part-time officer with WDPD (2008-2010). He was then hired as a full-time officer and spent eight years as a sergeant prior to his promotion, and also handles the department's K-9 police dog, Rocky.

"Lt. Wiese understands and shares the vision that I have for the department and I look forward to working with him in the future as part of the department command staff," said Brinker.

Cournoyer honored, new officers sworn in

In addition to Wiese's promotion, the department also commended another one of its leaders and swore in three officers who became full-time after previously being hired as summer patrolmen.

Sgt. DuWayne Cournoyer, along with Sgt. Lucas Killick and Officer Austin Stoddard from the Lake Delton Police Department (LDPD), were all nominated for the Lake Delton Police Department Life Saving Award by LDPD Chief Daniel Hardman. The three were honored for their assistance with a potential suicide situation on a bridge over Dell Creek during the summer.

"It's an honorable award to receive," said Cournoyer. "I've been doing this job for about 14 years now and it's not the first life I've saved. Not the first life our officers in our department have saved."

Cournoyer went on to explain that while officers do not need awards, it is nice to receive the recognition. Wisconsin Dells Mayor Ed Wojnicz also commended Cournoyer and the Lake Delton officers for their work during the situation.

"DuWayne went above and beyond with what he needed to do to save somebody who was in crisis at the time," said Brinker at the council meeting.

On July 30, Cournoyer, Killick, and Stoddard all noticed several people gathering on the north side of the Dell Creek bridge. In addition, a male whose name was redacted in the nomination memo, appeared as if he was going to jump from the bridge into the creek, which would have been a likely fatal fall from nearly 100 feet.

Killick and Stoddard both approached the man and later pulled him off of the bridge railing and Cournoyer released his arm from the nearby light pole. All three then handcuffed him before Stoddard spoke with him about his mental health challenges, family trauma, and how he had attempted suicide in the past.

"It is evident that based upon the quick and appropriate response by Officer Stoddard, Sergeant Killick, and Sergeant Cournoyer that (name redacted) life was saved," wrote Hardman in his nomination memo.

Three officers within the Wisconsin Dells Police Department, Nicholas Sleben, Scott Parkhurst, and Todd Wagner, were sworn in by Brown as full-time members of the department. Sleben and Parkhurst have been with the department since October of 2021 and Wagner joined the force in August of this year.

WDPD now has 17 members, including 13 patrol officers.