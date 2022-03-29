Dells resident helps bring Yale improv comedy group to Lake Delton

Monk's Bar and Grill in Lake Delton got its taste of Ivy League comedy on March 23 thanks to the efforts of a Wisconsin Dells resident.

Pat Andersen, the Dells resident, brought a large group of her friends and associates together to watch Just Add Water, an improv musical comedy group from Yale University, in the bar's lower level stage room. Andersen's grandson, Menasha resident Will Wegner, is a senior at Yale and four-year member of the group.

"Two times per year, we do a tour," Wegner said. "We've gone to New York, Seattle, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. This is the first tour I've done with the group where we actually went to multiple cities."

Wegner said that the group does tours during winter and spring break and traveled to Milwaukee on March 24 and Appleton a day later for its Wisconsin tour. He attributed the success of the Lake Delton show to Andersen's organizational efforts.

The show at Monk's touched on a few different aspects of everyday life and involved an audience member for one of its scenes. All members of the group wore one-piece jumpsuits of various colors with the name of the trope written on the back.

It also parodied Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama" during a game called Rydell, which Wegner said is a game where the audience helps select a music genre and is named after the high school in "Grease," the famous 1978 musical. The show finished with a song about cheese, which proved popular with the Wisconsin audience.

"We get specific prompts for genres from the audience," Wegner said of Rydell. "We practice those different genres and ask people, 'What do you feel like you understand the tropes of the best?'"

Wegner added that the longer musicals are more freeform and without interruption or audience feedback. He said that those musicals take aspects of other areas of the group's performances and combine them into one major part of a show.

Andersen talked about her grandson's past musical accomplishments in an email. She said that when he was in third grade, he won the Oscar Mayer "Sing the Jingle" contest when the company's Wienermobile came during Wo-Zha-Wa Days, an annual autumn festival in the Dells.

For Wegner's victory, Andersen said he won $5,000, appeared in a television commercial, went on two trips to Hollywood and one at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida., and attended the American Idol finale.

One other member of the Yale improv group, Vaughn Goehrig, is a Brookfield native. The rest of the members come from various areas across the United States.

"There's a big mix of experiences in the group," Wegner said. "Some people did a lot of theater and improv in high school and have lots of experience and there's some people who never did improv before auditioning for the group as freshmen. In addition to being a social experience and going and doing these tours, it's like a big educational experience."