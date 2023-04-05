The District restaurant opened last summer at the start of July and is looking to bring an urban dining experience to the Dells area.

Dan Marsich, a Wisconsin Dells native who also owns Vector and Ink, an advertising, marketing, and design company which does work in the Dells area and throughout the state, has plans on turning the modern, urban-themed restaurant he opened last summer into an attraction along the Wisconsin River.

Following a swift three-month redevelopment process of the Riverfront building next to the former Wizard Quest site, The District opened on July 1, 2022. This year, Marsich has purchased the former Riverfront Terrace site adjacent to the Upper Dells Boat Tours facility and is seeking the city's available legacy Class B liquor license left over from the former Myrt and Lucy's Family Restaurant.

"It's a lot like an urban food hall or a public market you'd see in the bigger metropolitan areas," said Marsich. "The diners offer four distinct food options, whether it's the burgers, the quesadillas, the chicken, or the ice cream. They (customers) feel they have more choices when they come in."

"When you open something as unique as The District, much of our previous training doesn’t apply," said restaurant general manager Molly Freid. "I understand and embrace Dan’s love of change and the pride we can take in figuring out solutions to uncommon challenges."

The District restaurant gallery A gallery of photos of The District restaurant available at wiscnews.com.

The owner then lauded the swift opening process, considering the supply delays that stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic. He was able to have previously-used kitchen equipment refurbished, as well as other areas of the restaurant appointed with recycled material.

"We really, really had to work hard to utilize possibly used equipment," said Marsich. "Anything that we could get our hands on to do it. Everything in here was sourced and bought where we knew we could get it within a couple days."

Marsich said that being able to obtain the liquor license will be a factor in his upcoming plans for The District, which include adding a second-story shaded rooftop deck, as well as a possible diner in the basement level and a glass elevator overlooking the river from the Dells Boat Tours docks to that rooftop. The building also has a small sub-basement level, which he wants to convert into a "hidden experience cocktail lounge", according to his business plan.

Financial planning for The District includes a $3 million total investment over five years. Marsich plans on committing $1.3 million of that to developing the rooftop patio, glass elevator, and deck areas. Then, $800,000 more will go to renovating the basement and sub-basement of the building, as well as the recently-acquired Riverfront Terrace.

A former stage that stood at the Riverfront Terrace when it was owned by the Royston family will be replaced by an enclosed stage made from a recycled small trailer.

The District has a modern, technological ordering system. Two tablet kiosks featuring all of the restaurant's menu items send orders to the four different stations in the facility based on what customers order. All meals are cooked to order, with Marsich saying that all meats used are fresh and never frozen.

Food stations at The District are called Strange Burger, Hot Chicken Affliction, Day of the Dilla (quesadillas), and Voodoo Creamery (ice cream).

"Located on the scenic Wisconsin River and in the hub of downtown Wisconsin Dells, our customers loved our fresh food, friendly service, and unforgettable view," said Freid.

Seating in the restaurant consists of some tables on the interior and along the counters at the four food stations. Marsich said that the restaurant's location — along the river as travelers enter downtown traveling east on Broadway — as well as its setup, allows people to enjoy a litany of Dells activities when carrying out.

"Our seating capacity inside is purposely built to about 30 stools," said Marsich. "It's not built as a traditional restaurant, mainly for the point that you can see all the food being prepared and cooked to order. That way, the guests know it's clean, it's fresh, and it's made to order for them."

All cooking equipment (hoods, grills, fryers, ovens) are within public view and can be seen looking into the restaurant from Broadway. Marsich described the layout as an "exhibition kitchen" similar to what people might see in larger cities. Activities neighboring The District include the restaurant's terrace area and the boat tours.

"The additional responsibility of booking and hosting live music will be new to us this summer," said Freid. "The ambitious plans Dan has for The District are just as large as his excitement and creativity."

Marsich submitted his application for the open legacy license in March and will present his plans to the city's recently formed Class B License Advisory Committee on a date to be determined, but likely in early May. The license, if granted, would belong to Marsich instead of the facility he is leasing, and development of Marsich's future plans for The District would begin in the fall.

"We have utilized the entire off-season to make improvements and modifications to what we built last summer and I strongly believe that 2023 will easily outperform this past year," said Freid.

The District currently holds Class B licenses for beer and wine sales. Marsich projects an annual revenue of $2.5 million once all phases of The District project are completed. He plans to have 60 employees during the tourism season, in which the restaurant will be open every day from 11 a.m. to midnight. Hours will be reduced during the off-season based on customer demand.