Dells Rotary Club donates funds for baseball scoreboards

It may be winter now, but the Wisconsin Dells Area Rotary Club is already thinking of warmer weather and baseball with a donation for improvements at Rotary Park’s two baseball fields.

At Spring Brook Resort on Dec. 22, the city organization presented a $11,599 donation to the Wisconsin Dells Parks and Recreation Department for the purchase of new scoreboards for the baseball fields. Rotary Park is located on the northeast corner of the city.

Wisconsin Dells Parks, Recreation, and Waterways director Thad Meister expressed abundant gratitude to the Rotary Club for its donation and continued partnership with the department, calling the club a “topnotch partner for everything they do in the community”.

“Rotary Club has been great with the Parks department,” said Meister. “They have been a partner with us in that park (Rotary Park) on numerous projects. Restroom, building, everything down there. This year, they had reached out and we discussed projects and the scoreboards were in need of replacement, so they took that on.”

Dave Clemens, the president of the Rotary Club, said that the organization is also planning a project to install playground equipment for the spring at Veterans Park in the city.

“We’ve presented them with options that they asked for,” said Meister of the playground project, saying that swing sets will likely be added.

Meister said the Parks and Recreation Department is also looking to add a dog-friendly park in the city in 2023. He said that the department has “a couple ideas we’re sifting through” but has not established a potential location for the dog area.

Planning for a new recreational facility in the city will also be a priority in 2023. Meister said that construction of a potential facility will not begin this year. The department released a five-year outdoor recreation plan late in 2022, and a dog park and new recreational facility were both listed in the plan.

Dells adopts five-year outdoor recreation plan Wisconsin Dells unanimously adopted a new five-year outdoor recreation plan for 2023-28 on Oct. 17. The plan is based on survey results of residents.