Dells School District looking to add staff

The Wisconsin Dells School District, like that of Baraboo, is looking to hire more staff in a litany of positions.

Terry Slack, the district administrator, said that the district is experiencing a trend similar to those on state and national levels in that the district does not have the staff to fill support and, in some cases, teaching positions. Currently, the district has eight full-time, three part-time and three coaching positions open and is always looking for substitutes, according to the district website.

"For now, just past the midpoint of the school year, the district has adjusted staffing assignments to the best of our ability," said Slack in an email. "As we begin to look for replacement teachers for the 2022-23 school year, demand will exceed the supply."

Seven of the eight full-time positions are certified staff positions. There are two openings each for speech therapists and English as a Second Language teachers. An ESL teacher is needed at both Wisconsin Dells Middle School and Wisconsin Dells High School. The high school is also seeking an English language arts teacher as well as a cross-categorical special education teacher.

"It was interesting and concerning that we only had four applicants for our open English position for next year," said Dells High School principal Hugh Gaston, who also mentioned that the opening is due to the current English/language arts teacher retiring after the 2021-22 school year. "Thankfully, two of them are very worthy of an interview. However, this is indicative of the scarcity of available teachers."

Spring Hill Elementary School needs to fill their school counselor position.

The district also needs an additional full-time bus driver to cover morning and afternoon routes. Substitute drivers are also welcome, according to the full-time driver posting, and have opportunities to progress to full-time driving.

Both a baseball and a softball coach are needed at the middle school and the high school needs a junior varsity softball coach. The two part-time openings are for an assistant cook at the high school and an early childhood teaching assistant at Spring Hill.