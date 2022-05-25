Dells school district names new administrators

The Wisconsin Dells School District will have a couple administrative changes for the 2022-23 school year.

Allison Hoch, the assistant principal at Wisconsin Dells High School since 2012-13, will become principal as of July 1. She is replacing Hugh Gaston, who is transitioning to director of digital learning and technology. The district approved the changes in a closed session during its meeting on May 23.

"She is known for developing strong professional relationships with the members of the student body and staff, and has always taken an active role in advancing student learning," District Administrator Terry Slack said of Hoch in a release announcing the changes.

Hoch, who has been employed with the district since 2007, currently has three children attending district schools and was an English/language arts teacher before becoming assistant principal. She said that she and Gaston have similar leadership philosophies and credits him as a "great and trusted mentor."

"I'm equal parts nervous and excited," Hoch said in an email. "I live in the community and my kids go to school here, so I'm invested in our district being successful."

She added that the district remains focused on professional development and adheres to its mission statement: Connect, Inspire, Achieve Everyone, Every Day.

Hoch grew up in Portage and currently lives in Wisconsin Dells with her husband and children. She enjoys cooking and reading in her free time along with family activities.

Gaston's new role will help with technology resources and education within the district for both students and staff. He will also have oversight of the district's network with support from its information technology department.

"I am happy that his promotion is within the District, so he is still a resource and leader for me and our whole administrative team," Hoch said.

The "digital learning" component of the position is being added to the original director of technology post, which was previously held by Nick Jacobe.

"Best wishes to Mr. Gaston in his new role and special thanks for his tireless efforts as high school principal, first leading an overcrowded 8-12 building and then follow-up with opening a new high school in the midst of a worldwide pandemic," Slack said in his release.