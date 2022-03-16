Dells School District to survey residents for possible referenda

The Wisconsin Dells School District will soon be requesting feedback from area taxpayers on possible future referenda for the fall election.

Near the end of spring break, the district will survey its residents to better gauge support on multiple options for operating and capital referenda. The district is looking to potential referenda to address several concerns, including a budget shortfall and potentially replacing Lake Delton Elementary School due to infrastructure and location issues.

“We can accomplish the goals of meeting our needs to keep things operational at the district level and being respectful, fiscally responsible and conservative to our taxpayers as well,” said District Administrator Terry Slack at a special School Board meeting on March 9.

After a $4.9 million operational referendum was voted down in 2021, the district eliminated six bus routes, four positions, restructured 4-year-old kindergarten to two full days per week, and consolidated Neenah Creek Elementary School with Spring Hill Elementary School.

“It was a challenging piece to communicate to the public on what you were asking for,” Lisa Voisin, managing director of Baird Public Finance, said to the School Board at its Feb. 21 meeting regarding the rejected 2021 referendum.

A goal of the district is to have a minimal impact on taxpayers in addressing the projected 2022 shortfall. The survey will gather feedback from voters on several referenda options. The district’s spring break runs from March 26 through April 3, and surveys will need to be completed before April 20. The School Board unanimously approved the survey during a board work session on Monday.

In May, the district will examine survey results to determine its route for the fall election. Any proposed referenda would appear on the Nov. 8 ballot.

One referendum considers raising $1.2 million over the next four years to maintain current programs and services. This would present an estimated annual tax increase of $10 (or 83 cents per month) for each $100,000 of property value over the current level.

Capital proposals

Two referendum proposals for replacing Lake Delton Elementary will be on the survey of district residents. The first involves building a school for district students in 4K through first grade that would cost approximately $36.9 million, while the other would build a new 4K through fifth grade elementary school west of the Wisconsin River, which would be a roughly $41.2 million project.

The district determined that addressing the needs for Lake Delton Elementary through renovation would not be a good use of taxpayer dollars.

Under the first replacement option, Spring Hill would become the district school for second through fifth grade students and have all students at every grade level in one school. Spring Hill would receive minor updates as well under the second option along with the construction of the new school.

Both options ensure special needs students would receive services close to home.

No location has been specified for either option. Lake Delton Elementary’s poor condition, overcrowding, and anticipation of more students on the west side of the district, among other issues, are reasons for the proposed replacements.

Tax impacts of each plan are currently being studied by the district. The city of Wisconsin Dells and village of Lake Delton could possibly use Premier Resort Tax funds towards the cost, regardless of the option. These funds also were used to construct Wisconsin Dells High School and would offset the costs on property taxpayers.

Three other possible referenda will be on the survey for feedback. One is a proposed $300,000 per year plan to expand the 4K program to four full days per week. This would amount to $12 per year ($1 per month) for each $100,000 of property value.

Technology is the focus of another proposal, which seeks $150,000 per year ($6 per year, or 50 cents per month, for each $100,000 of property value) for updates and maintenance to students devices and other school technology.

“During this pandemic, the fact that this district was one-to-one (one Chromebook per student) allowed us to do some really good work when we were closed two years ago,” Slack said at a board work session Monday. “When the pandemic first hit, kids were able to take these home and were able to continue to learn. That’s been a large part of why we’ve fared really well.”

Auditorium proposal

The final surveyed item will be potential funding of $1.75 million over 10 years ($175,000 per year) for construction of a $13.75 million new auditorium at Dells High School.

The proposed referendum would represent an additional estimated $10 annual tax increase (83 cents per month) for each $100,000 of property value beyond the base operational referendum, assuming a ten-year bond with 3% interest rates.

Most of the auditorium cost is covered by a $12 million donation from the Nelson family, who has also committed a land gift of up to 85 acres to the district next to the Brew Farm Campus.