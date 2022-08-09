Dells schools have slightly higher budget for 2022-23, aiming for lower levy and mill rate

The School District of Wisconsin Dells has similar projected budget numbers to last year, but is looking to give area residents some relief in total taxed amount and the mill rate.

A projected increase in enrollment, as well as an increase in salary totals, indicate that the 2022-23 school year expenditures figure to amount to just under $2 million more than those of 2021-22.

However, the district will likely be able to lower the levy and mill rate because of a projected increase in state aid, according to district administrator Terry Slack.

Revenues for the district are projected to increase to nearly $24 million, largely because of an increased allocation of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds. District business manager Steven Rhoads said that future adjustments will need to be made as ESSER funding ends after this year.

"Our projection of the mill rate is that it is going to go down slightly this year," said Rhoads. "We have one-time ESSER funding to help us support that. That's not going to be there year to year."

The current proposed state income for the 2022-23 budget is a very small increase, but early projections indicate eligibility for more state equalization aid, allowing for a decrease in local tax revenues.

All but one area of expenditures is scheduled to increase in 2022-23 from last year. Staff salaries and purchased services (fuel for heat and transportation, electricity, construction, maintenance among those) will experience the largest jumps, combining for an increase of roughly $1.77 million.

Nearly 92% of the budget will be disbursed into four areas: salaries, purchased services, employee benefits, and operating transfers. Operating transfers are used to cover special education salaries and benefits, as well as open-enrollment transfers, non-district tuition payments, and transportation.

The building of Wisconsin Dells High School's new Performing Arts Center is the reason for a jump of over $11 million in capital projects, but the land and building is all covered by donations from the Nelson Family Foundation.

Food expenses are slated to decrease for 2022-23 to $990,000, down from about $1.1 million.

All figures will be finalized by the end of October, when the official budget will be adopted.

The district revealed its projected 2022-23 budget at a special closed session board meeting on Aug. 1. One of the main topics was not only comparing this year's budget to last, but looking at school budgets over the past 10 years.

"At this point, there remains two large variables out on the horizon," said Slack. "One of those is the third Friday count, which takes place the third Friday in September, and then the second variable is where the district lands with final equalized valuation amounts."

Slack added that the board estimated a 2.5% increase in equalized property valuation throughout the district.

"We think that is a conservative estimate at this point," said Slack. "If that number were to come in higher, then the 2.5% that has been increased will be a variable that will further drive down the mill rate at this particular point in time."

Because of the two variables Slack mentioned, the projected levy in June, which matched the 2021-22 amount at $19,996,982, could be reduced to roughly $19.5 million by the time of official budget adoption.

The increase in state aid as a result of increased enrollment is likely to be the driving force behind the minor levy reduction, according to Slack. He said that the higher enrollment puts the district in another category as to how much aid it can receive from the state.

Rhoads explained that three levels of aid — primary, secondary, and tertiary — come from the state. He added that in July, the district was looking at a negative amount in tertiary aid, but that it has changed as of now.

Rhoads explained that the aid levels are part of equalization aid, which attempts to level the playing field with regard to school district finances. Property values, enrollment, and spending levels are other factors which determine aid amounts.

"The ones that are more property-rich versus the ones that are less property-rich kind of equal in terms of the funding they get from the state," said Rhoads. "It's kind of a redistribution of funds on a statewide basis."

"As you plug those enrollment figures into the revenue limit itself, it accounts for the adjustment," said Slack, adding that state aid amounts fluctuate each year with enrollment figures. "In this case, we're moving up."

Because of the projected increases in enrollment and property valuation, the goal mill rate will decrease from $7.76 per $100,000 in property value to $7.38, according to Slack. The current projected mill rate is roughly $7.57.

During the past 10 years, the district mill rate has fluctuated between $7.50 and $8.29, demonstrating a downward trend since the 2018-19 school year with the exception of last year, which was 14 cents higher than 2020-21.

According to the report from board treasurer Bob McClyman, the district finished with a general fund surplus of just less than $1 million, boosting the total to over $9.5 million.