Dells schools personnel changes at a glance

The 2022-23 school year begins on Sept. 1 for the School District of Wisconsin Dells, and some administrative changes are on the horizon.

Four major positions have changed hands for the upcoming year. The assistant principals at both Wisconsin Dells High School and Wisconsin Dells Middle School are entering their first year, while the former assistant principal at the high school was promoted to principal after last year's holder moved to another district administrative position.

Along with the administrative changes, the school district is adding 24 new staff members.

High School Principal

Allison Hoch took over as principal of the high school effective July 1, replacing Hugh Gaston, who is now the Director of Digital Learning and Technology, a district-wide role. She credits her predecessor, under whom she served as Associate Principal, as a "great and trusted mentor."

Hoch, a Portage native, is entering her 16th overall year in the district, beginning as an English/Language Arts instructor. District Administrator Terry Slack lauds Hoch for her ability to develop strong professional relationships with students and staff and active involvement in creating a better learning environment.

Prior to her career in education, Hoch received a bachelor's degree in English education at UW-Stevens Point and her master's in educational leadership at Viterbo University.

Director of Technology and Digital Learning

Gaston is taking over the Director of Technology role from Nick Jacobe, who moved to a private sector cybersecurity position. He has some additional responsibility from Jacobe's post, as he is also in charge of overseeing instruction of digital equipment for students. His official title is Director of Technology and Digital Learning.

"Nick's primary role was making sure the network and computers and such were functioning correctly, and that's still a part of what is happening here," said Gaston.

The added responsibilities of Gaston's role include direct training from the technology department of staff and students on how to properly use new equipment and software. Gaston will go to classrooms throughout the district and provide instruction and clarification on technology use.

"We do our best at getting them started and on their way successfully, but then, the follow-up is tricky," said Gaston. "The follow-up came down on the principals and whoever else could help. The newer facet of this role is that we all train the people. We'll give them the equipment they need and then my part will be the follow-up and some of the coaching aspect, the integration piece."

An affinity for technology and a desire to be involved with the entire school district were the two main factors in Gaston's decision to move to the position. Prior to being the principal at Wisconsin Dells High School, he was principal at Spring Hill Elementary School, which also was the middle school during his tenure there.

Gaston received his undergraduate degree in music education at UW-Eau Claire in 1997 and became the band director for 10 years at Wisconsin Dells High School. He later received his master's degree in education administration from Concordia University Wisconsin in 2011.

High School Associate Principal

Replacing Hoch as Associate Principal at the high school is Bryan Schwarz. Schwarz is entering his seventh year in the education field. He is a former employee of the district as a mathematics instructor at Spring Hill Elementary School.

"As the new Associate Principal at WDHS, I will continue to emphasize the high standards for learning set by Mrs. Hoch and, previously, Mr. Gaston while contributing to building a positive school culture," said Schwarz in an email. "I would love for all of our students to see a place for them in our school, and through building positive relationships with students and families, I hope to accomplish this."

Schwarz, who spent some time away from the district as a math teacher in the school districts of Baraboo and Monona Grove prior to coming back to the Dells in his upcoming position, has an educational background.

He grew up in Baraboo and both of his parents, now retired, spent their careers in education and served in leadership roles, and many of his family members have careers in education as well.

"These people have inspired me in my path towards education leadership and have served as great mentors and role models," said Schwarz in an email.

Schwarz earned an undergraduate degree in education from UW-Oshkosh before receiving a master's degree in educational leadership from Viterbo University.

Middle School Associate Principal

Brooke Scott is entering her first year as the Wisconsin Dells Middle School Associate Principal, taking over for Jennifer Kurtz, who is now the principal at Randolph Middle School in Randolph.

"I am so excited to be joining the School District of Wisconsin Dells as the new middle school associate principal," said Scott in an email. "I was drawn to this district because of the mission statement: 'Connect, Inspire, Achieve. Everyone. Every Day.' In my history of working in education, I've lived this mission already, and I'm proud to work for a district that does, too."

Scott was a teacher at Oxford Elementary School in the School District of Westfield for nine years prior to accepting her upcoming position. She was the "lead teacher" at the school and the summer school administrator for the district.

Her master's degree in business with an education emphasis was earned at Milwaukee School of Engineering.