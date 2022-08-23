 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dells schools to place $1.2M referendum on fall ballot

REFERENDUM EXPLAINED

School District of Wisconsin Dells administrator Terry Slack explains mill rate and referendum information to the school board at its Aug. 22 meeting. Board member Kathy Anderson (left) is also pictured.

 JOHN GITTINGS, DELLS EVENTS

Voters in the Dells and surrounding area will get to decide on a referendum for schools in the fall.

On Aug. 22 during a board meeting, the School District of Wisconsin Dells unanimously voted to place a $1.2 million referendum over the next four years to address non-recurring expenses. The board made the decision to ensure that the quality of services from the district continues.

"The last biennium budget allowed for no new revenue to the district," said Slack. "Essentially, it (the proposed referendum) will pay for things like lights, utilities, increasing costs for transportation and labor, whether it's support staff or professional staff. This is essentially to keep the same service level that we've been providing for the last 10 years."

Because of increased property values in the district, as well as an increase in population, the district is projecting a lower mill rate (amount taxed per $100,000 in property value) than in 2021-22.

Slack said that even if the referendum passes, the district will remain in the "lowest quartile" for the state with regard to mill rate.

"I think it exhibits the fiscal responsibility that this district has shown and demonstrated for the last 10 to 20 years," said Slack. "I'm hopeful and optimistic that the community will see it that way as well."

The district intends to communicate more detailed information regarding the referendum and what it will address during the first month of the school year, which begins on Sept. 1.

Prior to the decision to place the $1.2 million referendum on the upcoming fall ballot, the district surveyed residents on a wide array of referenda for project funding, which included the possible construction of a new elementary school.

During the Aug. 22 meeting, Slack said that the "substantial" increase in equalized valuation in the district could bring the district mill rate down to $6.81 with an equal levy for the 2022-23 school year from the past year (just less than $20 million), a figure that factors in the passage of the $1.2 million proposed referendum.

Portions of five counties (Adams, Columbia, Juneau, Marquette, and Sauk) comprise the school district, which has experienced a 13.9% equalized valuation increase from 2021, according to calculations from Robert W. Baird and Co.

"I think this community is in a really good spot," said Slack at the meeting.

Steven Rhoads, the district's business manager, said that the positive side of the area's increased valuation is that the mill rate is spread out over more taxable properties. However, it also indicates that property value will increase over the 13.9%, which will incur property taxes at that additional value, according to Rhoads.

"It is much lower than any of us anticipated because of the higher valuation," said Rhoads of the mill rate.

During the spring election in 2021, district voters rejected a $4.8 million operating referendum over five years by a 55% to 45% margin.

Stony Acres Apartments opens in Dells

Stony Acres Apartments, a new apartment complex in Wisconsin Dells, offers units with one to three bedrooms along with studios and two penthouses. The facility has amenities such as a fitness room, small library, theater room, common event rooms, underground parking with a storage facility included, and wash stations for cars and pets.

Shot fired, missing juvenile and dog found at Lake Delton Walmart

The Lake Delton Police Department responded to reports of a shot fired and a missing juvenile and dog at the village's Walmart on Sunday afternoon. The juvenile and dog were located and the fired shot did not cause any injuries. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

DELL - Asgard Axe & Tap set for fall competitions

Asgard Axe & Tap in Wisconsin Dells has a series of leagues set for the fall, including a new knife throwing competition. Among the leagues is the World Axe Throwing League and youth leagues for participants 10 and up.

Former union president Spencer Nett terminated from Dells-Delton EMS

Spencer Nett, the Dells-Delton EMS employee who wrote a vote of no confidence letter against Lake Delton Public Safety Director Daniel Hardman in February, was terminated from his position in a unanimous vote by the Dells-Delton EMS Commission on Aug. 4. The termination is in response to allegedly false social media posts made by Nett regarding DDEMS staffing in late May.

