Dells schools to place $1.2M referendum on fall ballot

Voters in the Dells and surrounding area will get to decide on a referendum for schools in the fall.

On Aug. 22 during a board meeting, the School District of Wisconsin Dells unanimously voted to place a $1.2 million referendum over the next four years to address non-recurring expenses. The board made the decision to ensure that the quality of services from the district continues.

"The last biennium budget allowed for no new revenue to the district," said Slack. "Essentially, it (the proposed referendum) will pay for things like lights, utilities, increasing costs for transportation and labor, whether it's support staff or professional staff. This is essentially to keep the same service level that we've been providing for the last 10 years."

Because of increased property values in the district, as well as an increase in population, the district is projecting a lower mill rate (amount taxed per $100,000 in property value) than in 2021-22.

Slack said that even if the referendum passes, the district will remain in the "lowest quartile" for the state with regard to mill rate.

"I think it exhibits the fiscal responsibility that this district has shown and demonstrated for the last 10 to 20 years," said Slack. "I'm hopeful and optimistic that the community will see it that way as well."

The district intends to communicate more detailed information regarding the referendum and what it will address during the first month of the school year, which begins on Sept. 1.

Prior to the decision to place the $1.2 million referendum on the upcoming fall ballot, the district surveyed residents on a wide array of referenda for project funding, which included the possible construction of a new elementary school.

During the Aug. 22 meeting, Slack said that the "substantial" increase in equalized valuation in the district could bring the district mill rate down to $6.81 with an equal levy for the 2022-23 school year from the past year (just less than $20 million), a figure that factors in the passage of the $1.2 million proposed referendum.

Portions of five counties (Adams, Columbia, Juneau, Marquette, and Sauk) comprise the school district, which has experienced a 13.9% equalized valuation increase from 2021, according to calculations from Robert W. Baird and Co.

"I think this community is in a really good spot," said Slack at the meeting.

Steven Rhoads, the district's business manager, said that the positive side of the area's increased valuation is that the mill rate is spread out over more taxable properties. However, it also indicates that property value will increase over the 13.9%, which will incur property taxes at that additional value, according to Rhoads.

"It is much lower than any of us anticipated because of the higher valuation," said Rhoads of the mill rate.

During the spring election in 2021, district voters rejected a $4.8 million operating referendum over five years by a 55% to 45% margin.