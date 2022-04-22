Dells teacher honored with family/consumer sciences award

A Wisconsin Dells family and consumer sciences teacher has been honored for her educational, food sustainability, and community contributions.

Susan Strutz, who teaches high school students about food sustainability and emphasizes basic life skills for her middle school students, has made an impact in a variety of areas. She started a school garden with grant funding and community support, organized a nine-week curriculum for students at Wisconsin Dells High School on food sustainability and its many aspects, and led groups of students with quilt-making for area veterans.

Strutz is also a dual-credit instructor, allowing high school students who take her courses to earn college credits.

A family and consumer sciences instructor at both the high school and Wisconsin Dells Middle School, Strutz's efforts have culminated in winning the 2022 Wisconsin Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (WAFCS) Teacher of the Year Award.

The award was presented at a WAFCS conference in Onalaska last month, according to a WAFCS release announcing Strutz's honors. Recommendation letters for Strutz emphasized her innovation, enthusiasm, mentorship and influence.

"I've done various presentations on food sustainability and through that, I was nominated because of my program that I've been trying to establish," she said.

Strutz has taught in the Wisconsin Dells School District since 2018 after teaching in the Baraboo School District from 1998 to 2018.

She is putting together a nine-week educational program — called "Food Stories: Where Food Comes From" — which focuses on different methods of food sustainability, according to the release from WAFCS.

Strutz focuses the teaching of sustainable food production mostly on high school students. The goal of her curriculum is to make students more conscious of the origins of food they consume and aware of alternative methods to cultivating it.

"A lot of times, when you ask kids, 'Where does your food come from?' the answer you get is, 'The grocery store,'" Strutz said. "Trying to have them think outside the box and think about the CSAs (Community Supported Agriculture) that we have around and the farmers' markets and maybe putting in a garden at their house or something like that."

The agricultural sciences program at Wisconsin Dells High School collaborated with Strutz to grow fruits and vegetables and prepare fish from an aquaponics system as part of her curriculum, according to the WAFCS release. Strutz secured a $5,000 grant from Whole Foods Foundation in 2015 to create a school garden. During summer school, elementary students learned about produce and cooking with it at the garden during six sessions.

"We usually talk about the nutritious part of it," Strutz said. "Nutrients are not lost in transport. We talk about the quality and freshness."

She went on to say that she had students taste canned pumpkin versus fresh pumpkin and that the students were "amazed" at the difference. Another example she used was flour from Tower Rock Bakery in Prairie du Sac versus store-bought flour. She had the students feel the difference in the texture of the flour.

Students' main challenge in the "Food Stories" program is to research sustainability, considering factors such as production, processing, distribution, and the distance food travels from its source, according to the WAFCS release.

"Specific to Sue's contributions, she has helped us expand into more Dual Enrollment options (students can earn high school and tech school credit at the same time) and is forging cross-discipline partnerships with other departments," said Wisconsin Dells High School Principal Hugh Gaston. "She is always 'scheming.' By that I mean she is always looking for additional opportunities for our students that stretch beyond the classroom."

Another activity Strutz led, according to the release, that helped her win the award is a quilt-making program for veterans. Students, in collaboration with the American Legion Auxiliary and fashion students, crafted the "Quilts of Valor" and presented them during a Veterans Day assembly.

"The ladies from the Women's Auxiliary contacted me to see if we would be willing to do some quilts for staff for Veterans Day," Strutz said. "We found out that we had five staff members here at the high school that were veterans."

She said that community volunteers assisted with making the quilts.

Strutz said the idea of what is considered sustainable food production can vary between regions and people.

"My idea of 'sustainable' is supporting health and the socioeconomic community," said Strutz. "What I consider 'sustainable' might not be three counties over."

Jack Kaun, the produce manager at Viking Village Foods in Reedsburg, first met Strutz when he was employed at Pierce's Express Market in Baraboo and has known her for nearly 20 years. He said she would ask him nutrition questions about recipe cards that were available at the store and lauded her knowledge regarding food production and sustainability.

"I was always willing to give her science stuff that I would get through my suppliers," said Kaun. "She asks me nutritional questions every time I have new items in. I key her into new items and how she can prepare them."