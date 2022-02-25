Dells to purchase new street sweeper for 2023

The Wisconsin Dells Common Council unanimously approved Resolution No. 5332 on Monday, which is the purchase of an Elgin Pelican NP - Dual Broom Mechanical Street Sweeper for the Public Works Department. It was purchased from MacQueen Equipment in St. Paul, Minn. and will cost the city $240,000, which will be paid upon delivery.
Dells Alderperson Terry Marshall introduced the motion based on meeting recommendations from the Public Works Department on February 14 and the Finance Committee on February 21.