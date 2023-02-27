Dells Watersports has been providing boat rentals for 44 years and has now expanded its sales and service departments in a big way.

The company, led by owners and brothers Nick and James Zowin, held a grand opening celebration on Feb. 25 for recently-built Dells Watersports Sales and Service on Wisconsin Dells Parkway in Lake Delton.

Designed for increased sales and more efficient boat maintenance, the new facility features a showroom complete with boat accessories, jet skis, and different types of motorboats, along with a large service garage featuring three bays that can hold upward of five smaller boats at one time.

"Now we have the space to actually show people boats," said Nick Zowin. "In the past, we were selling boats for about 20 years plus, and never had the room to actually show the boats."

Nick Zowin added that the boat rental department has "really taken off" to where the business needed to add the extra parking space that was constructed along with the new facility.

"It feels amazing," said James Zowin. "We've kind of been envisioning this for several, several years. Finally getting it done and seeing the completed product is an amazing feat."

Construction began in 2021 following a 2020 summer that Nick and James Zowin described as the company's busiest. This was in contrast to the vast majority of area and nationwide businesses, which all experienced severe downturns due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was a good thing for people to get out and stay separate from each other," said Nick Zowin of boat renting during COVID.

Boat rentals at Dells Watersports are taken out onto Lake Delton after being transported to customers through a channel from the facility to the lake.

"We were extremely lucky that during that whole pandemic summer, we were able to have such a good season," said James Zowin. "Very grateful for that."

The site of the new 15,000-square foot showroom formerly held Surfside Motel and housing, both of which were torn down during the last decade, which the Zowin brothers said presented the opportunity for them to expand into the space.

About 10,000 of the square footage is dedicated to the new showroom, while 5,000 is planned for the service area. The business formerly had one service bay. Nick Zowin described the expansion as a "triple punch," helping Dells Watersports in all of its offerings.

Both brothers discussed how the main thoroughfare location of the showroom brings increased opportunities for sales because of the high visibility of Dells Watersports' inventory to potential customers. The new facility is also going to be open year-round. It opened to the public during the fall of 2022.

"Just having a nice, indoor facility and keeping all the product clean and uncovered and out of the weather and the elements is probably the biggest benefit," said James Zowin. "Having the storefront is going to be a huge help."