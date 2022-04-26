Delton Fire Department chief placed on paid administrative leave

While one Lake Delton public official was reinstated from paid administrative leave, another was put on it.

Delton Fire Department Chief Darren Jorgenson was placed on leave Tuesday amid allegations of insubordination, possible evidence destruction, and sexual harassment, according to Village Attorney Ben LeTendre of West & Dunn law firm.

The decision was made as a result of the investigation of workplace misconduct and harassment allegations against Lake Delton Police Chief and Director of Public Safety Daniel Hardman, which cleared Hardman of any wrongdoing but discovered the allegations against Jorgenson in the process.

That investigation was kicked off after the local branch of the union representing Dells-Delton EMS employees sent a letter and vote of no confidence against Hardman in February.

"When the letter was mailed out on Feb. 7, we immediately issued what are called litigation hold letters requiring that all of the departments maintain all emails, digital files of anything possibly related into the allegations of misconduct," said LeTendre. "We have since found that there is evidence that some of the emails and video footage was destroyed."

Results of the investigation into the Hardman allegations were delivered orally to the village of Lake Delton Board of Trustees from Stafford Rosenbaum LLP attorney Ted Waskowski on Monday. The next day, the Dells-Delton EMS and Delton Fire Commissions approved a unanimous decision by the board to place Jorgenson on leave.

Deputy Fire Chief Jimmy Bowen will become the acting fire chief during Jorgenson's leave. Stafford Rosenbaum will conduct the investigation into the allegations against Jorgenson.

Jorgenson expressed surprise at the allegations but said he has faith that the investigation will "reveal the truth." He also issued a statement reassuring area residents that Delton Fire Department services will not be negatively impacted by his absence and that he hopes to be back to work soon.

Village administrator Tim McCumber declined to give further details on the allegations, but acknowledged the need to follow the investigation process.

"We need to do our due diligence and look into them for the safety of our employees," McCumber said. "We'll find out what they find out."

Like when Hardman was placed on leave in February, LeTendre said that Jorgenson is being placed on leave to preserve his innocence unless proven otherwise and to ensure an investigation independent of Jorgenson.

"Part of the culture of keeping a happy workplace is not only ensuring that employees feel they can communicate grievances up the chain of command," said LeTendre. "It's also giving leaders and supervisors the comfort and confidence knowing the investigation will be fair."