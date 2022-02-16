 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Delton interim police chief gets raise

Lieutenant William Laughlin

The Village of Lake Delton Board of Trustees voted to give Interim Police Chief William Laughlin a 4.5 percent raise on Feb. 14, as his salary was increased from $110,000 to $115,000.

Laughlin was appointed to his position after Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman was put on paid administrative leave on Feb. 8 while an investigation into alleged mistreatment of Emergency Medical Services employees is conducted.

Laughlin joined the village police department in 2014 after serving four years as police chief in Lodi. He also spent two years as an officer in Columbus and 14 years with the Columbia County Sheriff Office.

He has an associate’s degree from Fox Valley Technical College and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska – Bellevue.

