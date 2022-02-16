Delton planning changes to Burritt Avenue

One of Lake Delton's residential streets is slated for upgrades in 2022 as the second half of a two-year project with the street.

Burritt Avenue received a facelift from its intersection with Alcan Drive to that with Xanadu Road in 2021. This year, a project will run from the Xanadu Road crossing to the street's intersection with Highway 23 (Munroe Avenue). Key features of the construction will be a roundabout at the Xanadu intersection and a right-turn lane at the highway crossing, as well as a sidewalk on the west side of the street.

"The right lane will be straight ahead or right," said Village of Lake Delton Public Works Director Gary Hansen. "The center lane will be left only. The whole thing will be curb-and-gutter, so more of an urban look. Some storm sewer installation and we're going to incorporate a sidewalk on the west side, which will tie into the sidewalk down on Munroe right now."

The south side of the intersection of Burritt and Munroe will be widened to the east on Burritt to incorporate the turn lane.

Village President John Webb raised concerns regarding the roundabout by citing the roundabouts at the U.S. Highway 12 exit at Wisconsin Highway 33 in West Baraboo, which he said has needed numerous asphalt replacements because of a high volume of semi truck traffic. Hansen does not see this as an issue at Burritt and Xanadu, a more residential intersection. However, to address that potential issue, he said the roundabout will not feature landscaping and will be a "ramp-up" roundabout instead of having a curb.

Tom Diehl, the owner of Tommy Bartlett and a village trustee, mentioned the narrow roundabout in Wisconsin Dells near Chula Vista resort and how it is difficult for larger vehicles to navigate. Hansen said the intersection of Xanadu and Burritt allows for a slightly larger roundabout that would address these concerns.

"We're going to shift it to the east a little bit to make it as big as we can," said Hansen.

Village clerk/treasurer Kay Mackesey compared the proposed roundabout to the one in Wisconsin Dells at La Crosse and Superior streets near the city's post office, which Diehl said is much better.

Construction dates for the project have not been determined yet. Hansen said the heavy summer tourism often defers construction projects until after the busy season. He added that timing regarding area contractors will also play a factor and that loaded schedules for contractors could drive the price of the project up.

"We could put it out to bid as a spring/early summer project and then have an alternate price to do it in the fall, when contractors are more caught up with their work," said Hansen. "We'd really like to get it done by the end of the year."

He said the village has budgeted for the project and has an engineer estimate of between $340,000 and $350,000.

"When it is all said and done, we will have a fully reconstructed road from Munroe all the way to Alcan Drive," said Hansen, mentioning that the Alcan to Xanadu phase was completed in the fall of 2021.