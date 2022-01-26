Delton police seeking Wilderness arson suspects four years later

The fire at Wilderness Employee Housing in the early morning hours of Jan. 25, 2018, remains an unsolved arson case four years later.

According to a press release from Lake Delton Chief of Police Daniel Hardman, there is still no suspect in the the fire, which was determined to be arson. The Lake Delton Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations continues to investigate the case.

"The status is we have investigated the hundreds of leads and we've spent hundreds and hundreds of hours investigating this, but have kind of reached the point where it has become like a cold case," said Hardman. "The purpose of the release is to say, 'Hey, once again'. Maybe if someone were to see that, finally someone would come forward with some information that would help us continue to pick up the investigation because we have kind of reached a dead end."

The three-story facility was under construction to house J-1 students working as summer employees of the Wilderness Resort. Nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The building was declared a total loss and the damage was estimated at approximately $5 million, according to the release.

Wilderness Resort Chief Operating Officer Joe Eck said he did not have any additional information relating to the case at this time. Eck added that a new facility was built after the fire and has been opened for three years.

At the initial time of the blaze, the Lake Delton Police Department and Delton Fire Department received assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). After investigations, the fire was determined to have been caused via arson.

Wilderness arson information Anyone with information in relation to the Jan. 25, 2018 arson at the Wilderness Employee Housing building can call 1-888-TIP-SAUK (847-7285) or text to 274637 (CRIMES) and including "tipsauk" in the text.

People with any information relating to the case can reference the above information. Hardman asks anyone with information to relay as much as possible as well as their contact information for follow-up. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Hardman said ATF has pulled the initial $20,000 reward for the case.