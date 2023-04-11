The Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau (WDVCB) has now officially transitioned into the post-Romy Snyder era, and her successor is quite familiar with the Dells area and its robust tourism and hospitality industry.

Snyder announced her retirement from the WDVCB last July and retired following 28 years in her role.

Jill Diehl, who served on the bureau's board of directors for 25 years and was chair for 22 of those, officially accepted the role of President/CEO of the bureau on April 9, according to a bureau release. She also spent 22 years on the Board of Wisconsin Dells Festivals, including 12 as the chair.

Diehl has also served on marketing, finance, executive, and tourism economic development committees, and has statewide tourism experience with her time on the Wisconsin Governor's Council on Tourism from 2000-2002 under former Gov. Scott McCallum.

"The Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau has one of the most unique and successful destination marketing organization models," said Diehl in the release. "I am looking forward to applying my decades of hospitality experience, paired with the talents of the WDVCB professional staff, to build on the successes of the Wisconsin Dells area and its claim as a, if not the, top regional travel destination."

Diehl, whose father is Tommy Bartlett Inc. owner and longtime Village of Lake Delton board trustee Tom Diehl, served as the executive vice president and general manager of her father's business.

After receiving a bachelor's degree in hospitality management from Michigan State University and master's in business administration from UW-Madison, Diehl became the general manager of the former Copa Cabana Resort Hotel and Suites in Wisconsin Dells for 18 years.

"Under her leadership, the resort developed into a premier full-service facility with deluxe accommodations, meeting and convention facilities and indoor and outdoor waterparks before it was sold in 2011," the release said.

She maintained a leadership role with Tommy Bartlett, Inc. during her time with Copa Cabana. Following the 2011 sale of the former resort, Diehl moved into a full-time management role with her family's business.