Dollar General proposal denied in Dells

Dollar General presentation

James Lundberg, of Point of Beginning Inc., presents the plan for the Highway 16 Dollar General in Wisconsin Dells at the City Council meeting on March 21. The plan was voted down in a 4-2 vote.

The plans for a Dollar General in Wisconsin Dells will need to be reevaluated.

After a presentation of plans to build a franchise on a lot just off of Wisconsin Highway 16 on the north side of Deerwood Trail on the southeast side of the city was denied in a 4-2 vote by the City Council, Point of Beginning, Inc., a Stevens Point-based engineering firm, will need to alter its design for the site.

"The decision to disapprove the site plan is based on, as I understand it, the concern of moving the access easement from the far west to the east," said city attorney Joseph Hasler. "The applicant has indicated that the reason they're making that request is they believe they can make better use of the property by doing that. If the city's concern is the effect of moving it from the west to the east, maybe what the applicant is going to be requested is show us a site plan that makes use of the current easement."

Ald. Mike Freel introduced the motion to deny the proposal after he, along with two residents, voiced concerns about the layout of the prospective store, its parking lots and delivery truck entrances. Freel and Alds. Ben Anderson, Jesse DeFosse and Terry Marshall all voted with the motion, while Alds. Brian Holzem and Dan Anchor voted against it.

"What the neighbors want, they're not asking for a lot," Freel said. "They're asking for some minor tweaks."

Another concern with the proposed plan was storm water drainage, but James Lundberg, the Point of Beginning engineer who presented the proposal, said the lot would allow natural draining to the northwest.

"We're willing to work with the city on buffering or whatever we need to do to help alleviate concerns," Lundberg said.

Jessica Beyer, a resident of Deerwood Glen, a community neighboring the proposed Dollar General site, expressed concerns for children's safety with the plan.

"Almost all the houses in the neighborhood have small children," she said. "Kids are constantly running across the street, and as much as we drill into their heads to look both ways and yell at them to wait for us, they still run across that street (Deerwood Trail). There's no speed bumps, sidewalks, street lights or crosswalk. No safety measures in the neighborhood."

The site plan, which was approved by the city's plan commission during a Feb. 28 meeting, moved the access easement to the east side of the proposed lot, which is further east on Deerwood Trail from Highway 16.

