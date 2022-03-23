DOT decides on layout for south segments of Dells Parkway reconstruction

While the Wisconsin Dells Parkway construction project is still years away, some decisions are already being made.

During a presentation Tuesday, planners of the project, which is slated for 2025 and 2026, explained recent decisions, including choosing a layout for the two southern segments of the parkway that will include a two-way, left-turn lane.

Additionally, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has scheduled two segments of the reconstruction to take place in 2025 and one in 2026.

The main focus of the project is to address safety concerns with the current structure of Dells Parkway, chief of which is rear-end collisions with people making left turns, said Mary Beth Pettit, of GRAEF, an engineering, planning and design firm based in Milwaukee.

She also said a goal of the project is to make Dells Parkway more conducive to bicyclists.

"The blue project at the top (Broadway to County A in Wisconsin Dells) and the red project (County A to 450 feet south of Bonanza Drive), which I call the center segment, both of those will be tied together and constructed at the same time in 2025," Pettit said during the Tuesday meeting on the project. "The south segment, shown in green, will be constructed a year later."

The initial announcement of the project on Dec. 14 had two options for the two southern segments, but the DOT has decided on an option.

From Adams Street to the point 450 feet south of Bonanza Drive in Lake Delton (south segment), the proposed section will feature 5-foot-wide sidewalks with a concrete buffer that will range from 1½ feet to 4½ feet wide along with a 12-foot-wide, two-way left turn lane and two 11-foot-wide lanes going each direction.

For the center segment of the project, the same lanes will exist. However, the sidewalk on the western portion will be 10 feet wide while the east sidewalk will be 5 feet wide. The Wisconsin Dells portion of the segment will have 4½-feet-wide, grass terrace, which is the strip of land between sidewalks and road, while the Lake Delton portion will have concrete terraces.

The newly-proposed segments of Dells Parkway will require an additional estimated 6 feet on each side of the road to accommodate the left-turn lane. Temporary limited easement will also be needed during construction to give workers ample space. The DOT will work with local businesses to acquire the needed permanent and temporary real estate.

"What happens is we get the plans finalized enough to know what the limits of our roadway will be, then we put together our plat and get that recorded," said DOT project manager Derek Potter. "Real estate process starts with reaching out to property owners after we get an appraisal done. They would have a right to get a second appraisal done that the DOT would pay for."

The DOT will conduct a public hearing for the project on July 22, in which it also plans to have its environmental document approved.

With the installation of the two-way left turn lanes, the DOT will be working with businesses on Dells Parkway to close off many entries on the side of the highway. The DOT wants to avoid overlapping left turn areas from the lanes, which can cause head-on crashes. Therefore, the early plans include shutting down many of the entryways on the side of the road.

"Big picture is safety," Potter said. "Reducing the access points reduces conflict points. It helps to make the (two-way, left-turn lane) function better."

"Anytime there is a driveway, there is a way people can turn into it from both directions," Pettit said. "By having so many driveways along the corridor, we have overlapping turning movements in that two-way left turn lane. What we're trying to do is reduce driveways along the corridor so that we can actually produce safe refuge for turning vehicles."

Potter said the goal is to have final decisions on closed access points and accurate estimates on real estate impacts at the public hearing in the summer.