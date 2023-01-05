Double Cut Steakhouse officially named 'Distinguished Restaurant' by DiRoNA

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions’ most upscale restaurant is now being mentioned in rarified air.

Double Cut Steakhouse has been named one of 11 Distinguished Restaurants of North America (DiRoNA) for 2023. It is the only restaurant in Wisconsin to have received one of the honors. The restaurant has three locations in the United States: Wisconsin Dells, Round Rock, Texas, and Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania.

Nick Shaw, the executive chef at the Wisconsin Dells location, the original location of both Kalahari and Double Cut, expressed excitement about the restaurant being in elite company.

“We are excited for Double Cut Steak House to be awarded the DiRoNA Award and be among so many wonderful restaurants across the United States and North America,” said Shaw in a statement. “Kalahari Resorts and Conventions is passionate about food and is committed to culinary excellence at our resorts, it always feels good when that passion and commitment gets recognized by organizations like the DiRoNA.”

Scott Breard, the DiRoNA chairman, said that Double Cut “provides the exceptional dining experience” that the organization seeks when deciding which restaurants receive the award.

“There is an attention to detail in almost every aspect of the Double Cut Steakhouse from the friendly yet professional staff, to the presentation and quality of steaks, along with their vast wine and cocktail selection,” said Breard in an email.

Shaw added that Double Cut is a favorite, not just for Kalahari guests, but for area residents as well in each location. He said that the 2021 addition of Redd’s Piano Bar, a music bar located adjacent to the steakhouses in Wisconsin Dells and Round Rock, Texas, makes Double Cut a “destination for an evening of great food and great entertainment.”

In late fall 2022, Double Cut introduced a sushi menu to its food options, which Shaw said is part of a mission to provide an experience beyond expectations for guests. Chef Byung H. Hwang introduced the idea to Double Cut. Shaw said that the addition of sushi did not have an impact on the DiRoNA Distinguished Restaurant honor, as the nomination process had been underway when the Japanese favorite was introduced.

The other 10 restaurants on the 2023 list are as follows.

Joseph Decuis in Roanoke, Ind.

Edgewater Manor in Stoney Creek, Ont. (the lone Canada restaurant honored)

Lucciola in New York, N.Y.

Bistro de Margot in Burlington, Vt.

2941 Restaurant in Falls Church, Va.

Epic Restaurant in Columbus, Ga.

Diplomat Prime in Hollywood, Fla.

eculent in Kemah, Texas

The Kitchen Restaurant in Sacramento, Calif.

The Stonehouse Restaurant in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Breard said in the release announcing the awards that 686 restaurants in North America have received the Distinguished Restaurant honor since DiRoNA was established in 1990. Eating establishments in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean are eligible for the awards.