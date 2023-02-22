Electric vehicle owners in Wisconsin Dells will soon have a couple more places to park and power up their vehicles.

During the city's monthly common council meeting on Feb. 20, the council unanimously approved all of its resolutions, including the addition of two electric charging stations near the city's parking lot to the south of the future Elm Street Plaza site near Washington Avenue. Council members discussed other potential charging sites with city mayor Ed Wojnicz and public works director Chris Tollaksen.

Wojnicz and Ald. Terry Marshall discussed the possibility of electric vehicle charging stations at the parking lot between Fisher's Bar and the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau on Superior Street. The presence of charging stations would be facilitated by transformers being at that lot, according to Wojnicz, with Marshall adding that the stations could be conveniently located close to those transformers.

Tollaksen said that adding the stations in that lot could require installing conduit and may ultimately take away parking spaces. Ald. Brian Holzem also discussed how equipment needed for charging stations requires additional space that can limit parking availability.

"Lot 2 (the lot receiving the new charging stations) on the sidewalk between the parking lot and Elm Street, we made that sidewalk extra large so the hope is that we can fit all that stuff (needed for the stations) on that sidewalk space and not impede what's left over for the pedestrian traffic," said Tollaksen.

Engineering for the future restructuring of the lot between Oak and Elm Streets north of Broadway also received approval, as well as the project as a whole. The lot restructuring will cost just less than $550,000 and will include the addition of conduit for electric vehicle charging.

Along with the parking upgrades, the city is also making improvements to power lines on its south side along Church Street near Bauer Street. Public works director Chris Tollaksen said that overhead power lines intersecting with trees are going to be replaced with underground lines. The lines slated for installation are safer and more consistent with modern electricity systems.

The council approved two separate projects totaling just over $33,000 for United Electric to bore and trench a near quarter-mile stretch of Church Street and at the area west of Church to Bauer. Tollaksen said that other improvements to the electrical systems in the areas will also be done.

Just over $3.8 million in bonding for projects in tax increment financing district No. 2 was also approved by the council on Feb. 20. Upcoming projects in the district, located in the Sauk County portion of the city, include reconstruction of Commercial Avenue and Stand Rock Road, operations on both North and South Frontage Road, and continuing the multi-use path.

