EMS Commission reaffirms Hardman reinstatement; union warns of resignations

The Dells-Delton EMS Commission reaffirmed on May 19 the reinstatement of Lake Delton's Public Safety Director in response to criticism from the union, which voted earlier this year it had no confidence in Daniel Hardman.

Last month, the Lake Delton Village Board and joint EMS Commission approved reinstating Hardman, who doubles as the village's Chief of Police, following a two-month, outside investigation that cleared him of wrongdoing.

Since then, International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 5026, which accused Hardman of workplace misconduct, harassment and abuse of power, has made three Facebook posts about the tense relationship and the investigation.

Because of these posts, the commission held an emergency morning meeting at the Lake Delton Fire & EMS Complex in the village. Village attorney Benoit LeTendre specifically cited posts made on May 4 and 6. LeTendre said that the posts include "some completely and blatantly false statements."

In addition to reaffirming Hardman's reinstatement, the commission announced it would retain Kyle Gulya, an attorney from Milwaukee and Madison-based law firm von Briesen & Roper, whose specialty is with labor and employment affairs. He will provide guidance to the commission regarding the union and its response to what LeTendre described as a "volatile situation," including resignations.

"There's a concern by the commission that many of its (IAFF Local 5026) members may leave the department," said LeTendre.

Lake Delton village trustee Tom Diehl said the village would pay $5,000 to bring Gulya "up to speed" on the situation.

"There are members of the union who are very upset about the determination to bring back the Director of Public Safety even though there was a unanimous decision by the board and the commission to fully reinstate him after a thorough investigation," LeTendre said. "He's (Gulya) there to advise the commission."

The Dells-Delton EMS Commission is comprised of Diehl, village president John Webb, Wisconsin Dells Mayor Ed Wojnicz, Dells Alds. Brian Holzem and Ben Anderson, Town of Delton Sup. Brent Gasser and Dells-Delton EMS Director Dillon Gavinski.

Prior to the commission going into closed session, IAFF Local 5026 President Spencer Nett spoke to the commission — with Hardman in attendance — repeating the union's continued frustration and informing the commission of three current resignations, 12 impending resignations, and those workers seeking new employment.

"The issues that we've collectively addressed are unacceptable and warrant an explanation," said Nett. "We're not liars with fabricated stories. Things that were done to us were wrong."

Nett criticized the village and commission's handling of the third-party investigation of the allegations against Hardman, conducted by Stafford Rosenbaum LLP, as well as "personal attacks on our integrity." He said those actions have perpetuated "severe emotional trauma" on EMS employees.

"This all could have been avoided," Nett said. "When given the opportunity to do what was right, you (the village board and commission) did the opposite."

Hardman returned to his positions April 27 after a two-plus month paid administrative leave following a "vote of no confidence" in February by IAFF Local 5026. The union cast the vote, signed by all of its members, in a letter written by Nett containing the allegations against Hardman.

"The environment around us has been poisoned by bigotry and left us feeling deceived by political winds blowing in the wrong directions," said Nett.