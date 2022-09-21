Evers, Michels headline Wisconsin Counties Association annual conference

The candidates for the 2022 midterm election brought their platforms to county officials from throughout the state this week.

The Wisconsin Counties Association (WCA) held its annual Conference at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Lake Delton Monday. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and his opponent, businessman Tim Michels, attorney general candidates Josh Kaul (the incumbent) and challenger Eric Toney, and U.S. Senate candidates Ron Johnson (incumbent) and current Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes all addressed county board members.

Johnson did not attend the conference, but sent in a video recording. Mark O'Connell, the WCA's President, hosted the event and conducted the interviews with Evers and Michels. Sauk County Board Chairperson and Lake Delton village administrator Tim McCumber and Lance Pliml, the WCA Board of Directors chair, gave welcome speeches.

"Sauk County has really focused after the pandemic on, 'What do we do well?'," said McCumber. "Lake Delton and the Wisconsin Dells is a big part of Sauk County with our tourism."

McCumber jokingly went on to express how Lake Delton should be called the "Supper Club Capital of the World," citing how Pliml worked at Ishnala Supper Club and that fellow Sauk County Sup. Marty Krueger worked at Del-Bar, both located in the village.

Evers, who was elected in November 2018, discussed his first four years in office, highlighting his challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"From my vantage point, the resiliency of Wisconsinites is just extraordinary," said Evers during his conversation with O'Connell. "At the end of the day, requirements by me and county officials saved lives. We were able to get through it. I was just amazed."

He also said that a lot was accomplished during his first term despite the pandemic and political divisions. The political divisions have been particularly difficult for people at smaller levels of government, according to the governor.

He also emphatically touted the road construction projects completed, lauding the work of Craig Thompson, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) secretary.

"We've got a lot of roads to fix, but we've fixed over 5,000 miles of roads," said Evers, who also mentioned that 1,500 bridges, including many in rural areas, have also received necessary repairs.

Evers also mentioned how his administration has helped to bring broadband internet access to more than 387,000 households. This has been a focus issue in rural Wisconsin in 2022, as Lynxx Networks, a Camp Douglas-based telecommunications provider, has broken ground on two projects in Juneau County to expand access for residents.

"It's extraordinarily important for not only people getting along and people moving into this next century, but it also helps businesses," said Evers.

If he is re-elected, Evers wants to continue to provide broadband access to households around the state. He compared the importance of having internet to that of electricity in the modern world.

Education and small business investments were also emphasized in Evers's conversation with O'Connell, as he said that Wisconsin was "No. 1 in the country" in investing in small business during the pandemic.

"We've been able to provide resources for those that struggled the worst," said Evers. "Small businesses, farmers, tourism industry. As a result of that, our ability to thrive as a state government is pretty good."

Investments in small business during the pandemic have been a driving force in the state's current $5 billion surplus, according to Evers.

Another goal of Evers in another term would be to increase education funding. Special education services were a particular focus of Evers's future plans, as well as mental health funding.

"We have to find revenue for local folks to do their jobs," said Evers, who emphasized the importance of partnerships between the state legislature and county government.

One of Michels's main talking points was trade education. He discussed his view on how many public schools advocate for four-year university education as the optimal post-secondary route, but that trade education can provide a family-supporting income without the student loan debt that comes with a four-year degree.

Michels supported his argument with the example of his family construction company, the Michels Corporation. He said that his company's average annual salary for a laborer is $97,500.

"You can make a great living working in the trades today," said Michels, who mentioned how one of his initiatives will be to increase options for vocational and technical training for young people. "There's nothing wrong with going into the trades and becoming a welder or a lineman or a machinist and making $97,000 plus great health care, great benefits on top of that. It's great for our Wisconsin economy."

When O'Connell asked Michels why he wanted to enter public service now after spending his life in the private sector (he ran for U.S. Senate in 2004 and lost to former Sen. Russ Feingold and the Wisconsin State Senate in 1998, losing to current U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald in the primary), Michels replied that he has "served his whole life." He cited his 12-year stint in the U.S. Army and 25 years "standing shoulder to shoulder with my brothers" with the Michels Corporation.

"My brothers and I have grown the company over the past 25 years and today we employ over 8,000 people," said Michels.

He added that the company employed only a few hundred people when his father, Michels Corporation founder Dale Michels, passed away shortly after he concluded his military service.

"That doesn't happen by being authoritarian. We serve the people that we work with."

Michels said that from his first day in office, his main priority is the economy and employment.

"I look forward to working with all levels of government," said Michels addressing the county officials. "The best decisions are made at the local level. You're going to make a wiser decision, a more cost-effective decision down at the county level."

Crime is one of the most significant concerns that Michels has heard when touring the state on his campaign. He mentioned hearing a story of a nurse who was pistol-whipped at a hospital.

"People are very concerned about crime," said Michels.

Michels said that despite Milwaukee being a Democratic stronghold, he has spent time there not just to get votes, but to gain a better understanding of the city's issues. He said that many Republicans think of Milwaukee as "the problem," but he thinks Milwaukee has problems which can be solved.

Sup. Timothy Cottingham, who represents the 18th District of Juneau County and is also the county board chairperson, said that while the candidates can often say what county representatives and residents throughout the state desire, the lack of bipartisanship in modern day politics limits how much can be accomplished.

"We're just stalemated, and that's at all levels," said Cottingham. "It's tough and you just have to believe in your candidate and, hopefully, they come through with what they say they're going to do. It's a tough haul no matter if you are a Democrat, Republican, or Independent."

Despite that, Cottingham says that Juneau County government has a "pretty good working relationship with the state." However, he expressed concern for funding for construction projects and human services at the county and municipal levels.

Employee shortages were another concern for Cottingham, as he mentioned how people often choose to work in the private sector because of the difference in pay and benefits. He predicted that in 10 years, the state will encounter a shortage of 130,000 workers due to migration and not having candidates for positions vacated by retiring employees.

"We have to make big changes, and it's time we jump on board with everybody and start working on making changes," said Cottingham.

He stated that public officials at all levels need to work together to ensure increased funding for important programs and better public sector employment opportunities.

Toney, the current Fond du Lac County District Attorney, began by discussing his endorsements and the desire for the attorney general to be "a prosecutor, not a politician." He said he was inspired to run for the office following the civil unrest in Kenosha after the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, 2020.

"We all saw our governor condemn and convict a police officer with no facts," said Toney. "Our attorney general stayed silent that night and the next day and didn't really speak out as to some of those facts until Kenosha was on fire and two people were dead."

He discussed his experience with officer-involved death investigations, including the murder of Trevor Casper, a 21-year-old Wisconsin State Patrol trooper, in 2015 near Fond du Lac. Toney expressed sentiment that Kaul "turned his back on law enforcement" in the wake of the Blake shooting, which he said was "personal" to him because of his father's experience as a police officer.

Kaul emphasized his focus on public safety in his speech, stating that a lame duck session under Walker that limited his and Evers's authority and stripped funding from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, along with the pandemic, has not stopped state government from "delivered results for Wisconsinites on issue after issue."

"I am focused on results and not rhetoric," said Kaul. "Solutions, and not slogans. That's what we need in state government, as well as our county governments and local governments."

Prior to his taking office, Kaul said there was a major backlog in untested sexual assault kits that he had addressed early in his term. He also mentioned how cases with DNA identification for potential perpetrators of sexual assault had a review conducted and how that has led to investigations and subsequent prosecutions.

"In one case, a person's DNA matched to multiple sexual assault kits," said Kaul. "He was on the streets free, but because those kits were reviewed, he is now facing serial sex assault charges in Kenosha and Racine County, and he is behind bars where he should be."