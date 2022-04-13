Exchange visitor program receives WDVCB safety fundraising

Wisconsin Dells’ program for international exchange visitor employees received a boost from the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau (WDVCB) on April 5.

The Wisconsin Dells BridgeUSA Community Support Group received $5,749 raised from the bureau, along with its partner businesses. Various needs of students in the program will be covered with the funds, which were raised and awarded at the first in-person Annual Meeting between the consortium and the bureau since 2019 at the Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Lake Delton.

BridgeUSA is the current brand identity for the Exchange Visitor Program, which is the program for students from international colleges and universities who come to the United States on J-1 visas for seasonal and temporary employment as well as travel.

“This is something that we started a couple years ago at the Annual Meeting when it was brought to our attention that the local consortium was looking for bicycle lights and helmets and safety products for the workforce that was in our area,” said WDVCB President/CEO Romy Snyder. “Bicycling is frequently a mode of transportation for them.”

Snyder and Wisconsin Dells’ BridgeUSA Director Stacie Tollaksen said that the money from the event will be used mostly for students’ transportation safety. This includes reflectors and lights on bicycles and flashing backpack lights for the visitors to wear while walking.

The fundraising started a few years ago as a raffle for items including bicycles, and funds would be given to the BridgeUSA group, formerly known as J-1 Consortium, to purchase supplies needed for safety and cultural exchange needs, according to Snyder.

Raffle prizes at the 2022 Annual Meeting were for a destination getaway in Bayfield and a wine raffle, which combined to raise the $5,749.

Tollaksen added that the BridgeUSA works with the Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton police departments and the Kilbourn Fire Department to order the bicycle reflectors and various lights. Snyder said that the group also works with human resources representatives at the local resorts in the Dells area that employ the visiting students during the summer.

“Most of the money goes towards bike and pedestrian safety,” said Tollaksen. “There’s a consortium of stakeholders in the community that meet monthly and we go through any safety issues, health issues, housing issues and get into cultural events. Every month, we look at everything that affects the exchange visitors and work on programs for them for cultural events.”

Tollaksen added that the cultural events are geared towards introducing the visitors to American culture.

The BridgeUSA program has been a staple in the Wisconsin Dells area for years, especially during the summer months, which is the peak tourism season in the area. Tollaksen said that 143 countries are involved in the program and listed Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria as countries from where many of the Dells summer visiting employees come from.