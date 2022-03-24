Expenditure period for Dells TID district extended to 2031

Wisconsin Dells will have nearly another decade to incentivize development after a new state law extended the expenditure period for a tax incremental district.

A state bill signed into law earlier this month keeps tax incremental district No. 3 open for expenses in the city through 2031. The expenditure period of the TID had previously expired in May 2020.

The life of the district, which is when any current expenses incurred by the TID will need to be paid off by, will now end on Dec. 31, 2036, according to Karen Terry, the city of Wisconsin Dells administrator and finance director. Before the law, the life of the TID was scheduled to end in 2045, but did not have any investment since 2020. The law re-established the expense period in the TID, allowing for future investment.

“The plan includes infrastructure improvements, such as roadways, trail systems and utility improvements,” Terry said in an email. “The plan also includes development incentives for qualifying projects. This bill will help the City provide needed improvements to our community that wouldn’t otherwise be possible.”

With tax increment financing, or TIF, cities and other taxing entities agree to freeze property values in an area. Tax revenues from growth are then invested in private development or public infrastructure. When investments are repaid, the district is closed and the higher-valued property is fully returned to the tax rolls. Any surplus is paid to the taxing entities.

The expenditure period was reactivated under the new law after the 2020 expiration made it difficult to encourage development in the district. According to a joint letter from state Sen. Joan Ballweg, R-Markesan, and state Assembly Rep. Alex Dallman, R-Green Lake, to Gov. Tony Evers requesting his signature on the law, the TID was declared distressed as a result of the economic recession in 2008 and, therefore, its life was initially extended to 2045.

Before becoming law, the legislation was called Senate Bill 252 and was approved via voice vote in the state Senate after a 94-0 vote in the Assembly.

“I was happy to have bipartisan support on this legislation which will benefit the economic growth of the Wisconsin Dells area,” Dallman said in an email.